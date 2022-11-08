Read full article on original website
John Byrne Band Performing On Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall November 19
OSWEGO — On November 19 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes John Byrne Band to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Dublin native and Philadelphia resident, John Byrne’s latest record A Shiver in the Sky (2019), shows his band of multi-instrumentalists vibrantly executing ten new originals. Strings, horns and guitars escort Byrne’s vocals through a set of songs about living and pushing forward through negative times. Support from radio all over the country pushed the album to number 1 on the Roots Radio Report Alternative Folk Chart in January 2020.
Jingle Bell Rock Dinner, Dance, Show In Oswego
OSWEGO – Internationally acclaimed multiple award winning Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide Michael Paul Callahan will headline a 60s Christmas set and a 70s concert set as “Elvis.”. Callahan is also a well known actor with lead roles and in Hollywood movies. Also appearing...
Barclay: We Have Much To Be Grateful For On Veterans Day
Every November, we recognize the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our nation’s incredible service-men and women. Veterans Day provides us an opportunity to reflect on all they have done for us, and continue to do each day, to keep us safe and our democracy strong. This year, there are numerous activities taking place locally and across New York state in honor of our nation’s veterans.
Christmas at the Landmark, tickets on sale Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is by playing music for all to hear! A quintessential celebration will take place at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse and will feature the DeSantis Orchestra and guests. On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., guests can immerse themselves in the dazzling “Christmas at […]
Jeanne M. Austic
RICHLAND, NY – Jeanne M. Austic, 92, of Richland Township Pulaski, New York, passed away at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney town, New York, on Wednesday November 9, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, New York, to her late parents, Rosalie Lydia Marie (Elwell) and Verne Porter Murdoch on July 11, 1930. Jeanne was a Phoenix High School graduate.
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Host Christmas Craft Show
OSWEGO – The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Oswego Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Christmas Craft Show on November 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego, New York, 13126. Fifty vendors will be participating, and...
Be Santa for a Senior to Make Sure No One in CNY is Forgotten at Christmas
It's that time of year. Santa for Seniors is back for 2022 to make sure no one in Central New York is forgotten during the holidays. This year, more than ever, seniors need to know they aren't forgotten. That's why we teamed up with the Oneida County Office for Aging for our annual Santa For Seniors. Here's how you can help.
Phoenix Third-Graders Transform Pumpkins Into Storybook Characters
PHOENIX, NY – A fun fall project at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently combined reading and art, as third-graders decorated pumpkins as storybook characters. Inspired by their favorite characters, students painted, drew, carved and “dressed” pumpkins as people, animals, and scenes from different books. The pumpkins were displayed in the third-grade wing of the school, where students voted on their favorite. After tallying the votes, Stella Tyrell’s pumpkin earned top honors.
Pet Of The Week: Chuck
OSWEGO – Look at this little ball of fluff. Chuck is the sweetest little boy. He is already neutered, vaccinated, and combo tested. He will need to be adopted with one of his siblings. He may do best in a quieter home due to where he came from loud noises scare him.
Hannibal Schools Host Family Engagement Activities
HANNIBAL, NY – Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently celebrated Halloween with several “spooktacular” activities. During a weeklong “All Hallows’ Read” event in late October, students and their families lined the hallways of Fairley Elementary School to read their favorite books. Each grade level had a designated day where family members were invited to read with the students and enjoy light refreshments.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum Offers Holiday Workshop For Kids Sunday
OSWEGO – Children will decorate an ornament for themselves and one for a museum tree, listen to a holiday story, and have an opportunity to visit with Freddy the Parrot. This free program will be held Sunday, November 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dry or canned good to be donated to a local food pantry. This activity is appropriate for ages 3 and up. Refreshments served.
Joseph J. Cozart
FULTON – Joseph J. Cozart, 94, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Fulton and at a young age began working on a farm for $1 a day that included dinner. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. Joe was also known to be one of the youngest soldiers to earn the rank of Sargeant. After Joe was honorably discharged from the Army, he began his longtime career as a Millwright at Black Clawson from 1960 to 1975 and continued his work with the Millwrights Local #1163 until his retirement in 1995.
2022 Holiday Farmers’ Market Vendors Announced, Mexico VFW To Be A Full House
MEXICO, NY – Holiday festivities are right around the corner, and excitement is in the air. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be contributing to the cheer with the 2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers’ Market. As part of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce’s annual...
From the news desk: editor bids farewell
The time has finally come for me to say farewell to The Oswegonian and my time as news editor. I started writing for paper two years ago. I was a sophomore broadcasting major who had just transferred to Oswego only a few months prior. I knew nothing about the paper, but I figured it would be a great way to practice my writing skills. Little did I know that by the next semester I would be the news editor and by my senior year I would have made some of my favorite college memories in this office.
Tree lighting celebration in Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving. This...
Fulton’s Quirk’s Players Present “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” At GRB
FULTON – Quirk’s Players, the student theater troupe at G. Ray Bodley High School, was pleased to present “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” on Oct. 28 and 29. Written by Ian McWethy, “Bad Auditions By Bad Actors” is a hilarious comedy set in a small-town community theater. When a production of Romeo and Juliet demands immediate casting, a host of auditioners yield some strange and comical results.
Oswego County Humane Society Host Pet Photo Contest
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society has an online Pet Photo Contest running until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday December 17, 2022 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Submit a photo of your best friend or vote on your favorite entry. This weekend, Friday morning until...
Edwin H. Baker Jr.
MARTVILLE, NY – Edwin H. Baker, Jr., 82 of Martville, New York, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Ed was born on August 26, 1940, in South Colton, New York, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker. He retired from Armstrong World Industries after...
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
Ramonda Huff Writes New Version Of Nutcracker For The Oswego Players
Oswego – The Oswego Players is producing a new spin on the classic tale of the Nutcracker, written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff. Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet.
