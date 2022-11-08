Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
Magic Johnson went through a unique struggle to end his career after he was diagnosed to be HIV positive in the early 90s. The Lakers legend was far from done with basketball at this point, but the disease had a huge stigma surrounding it. Despite attempting a comeback later in his life, for all intents and purposes, Magic's career essentially ended following the Dream Team run.
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Deadspin
The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5
Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Draymond Green On Thursday
Steve Kerr was asked about Draymond Green at Thursday’s media availability.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larry Bird Said He Would Team Up With LeBron James If He Wanted To Have Fun, But If He Wants To Win He Would Select Kobe Bryant
Larry Bird picked Kobe Bryant as well as LeBron James for teammates he would like to play with but for different reasons.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Hilariously Explains Why He Hung Out More With Billionaire Dr. Jerry Buss Over His Lakers Teammates
Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss had an incredible relationship. They came to the Los Angeles Lakers almost simultaneously, with Buss picking Johnson as the face of his franchise as soon as he landed. His daughter Jeanie revealed why her father picked Magic, saying that he did a lot of...
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record
Former NBA big man John Salley believes Kobe Bryant was intentionally benched by Phil Jackson to prevent him from breaking Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game record.
LeBron James Responds To Criticism Of His Play This Year: "C'mon Man. I'm Turning 38 In Almost Two Months."
LeBron James claps back at the scrutiny towards his play.
NBA World Reacts To Isiah Thomas' Message For Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas isn't letting anything go when it comes to his "beef" with Michael Jordan. This is a feud that started in the early 90s and it's continued on into 2022. Thomas isn't happy with Jordan after the way he was portrayed by him in ESPN's documentary titled "The Last Dance."
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thinks Kyrie Irving Is Being Used
Kareem recently appeared on CNN to talk about Kyrie. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most vocal former NBA stars when it comes to politics. When COVID happened, Abdul-Jabbar started his own Substack where he began to blog about various topics. His Substack is read by many, and it has oftentimes led to some interesting discourse.
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA legend Julius Erving once explained the buildup to his infamous brawl against Larry Bird in 1984.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers are receiving trade calls on Russell Westbrook, but aren’t shopping Anthony Davis
Even as LeBron James pressures the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade that would get him some help, it does not sound like Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis will be on the way out just yet. According to the same story Chris Haynes posted for Bleacher Report that we’ve...
New York Post
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
Richard Jefferson Thinks LeBron James Signing An Extension With The Lakers Was The Biggest Mistake Of His Career
Richard Jefferson doesn't think that LeBron James should have signed an extension with the Lakers during the summer.
