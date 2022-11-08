Read full article on original website
Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit
Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has no regrets
Vocalist who was replaced by Bon Scott says he's had a fantastic career since being ousted by AC/DC
Ozzy Osbourne announces metaverse Ozzfest lineup, including Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society and more
Ozzfest is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, with performances from Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth and Black Label Society, amongst others. Ozzy Osbourne's Ozzfest, which is set to become the first real life festival to be staged in the metaverse, has...
Late AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott has absolutely no time for punk in this 1977 interview
"I see punk rock as nothing," says Bon in this not-entirely-serious archive clip
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'
Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert
A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
