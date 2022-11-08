ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
iheart.com

Video: 'Time Traveler' Spotted in Crowd at 1977 Elvis Concert

A crowd shot from one of Elvis Presley's final concerts shows what some suspect could be a time traveler in the form of a woman holding a modern-day cell phone. The odd scene was reportedly discovered by a Reddit user who noticed the peculiar moment while watching a 1977 CBS special which featured some of the King of Rock and Roll's final performances in June of that year. During the program, as Elvis begins singing "Don't be Cruel," he tosses one of his trademark scarves into the crowd. When the camera briefly pans to his adoring fans attempting to catch it, a woman can be seen holding a rather curious black rectangular object with a small silvery square that bears an uncanny resemblance to a cell phone.

