Soccer-Mane named in Senegal squad for World Cup
DAKAR (Reuters) – Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite injury concerns after he was hurt playing for his German club at the weekend. The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World...
Soccer-FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup
(Reuters) – FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday. The service, led by FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger...
Soccer-Injured Dybala named in Argentina’s 26-man World Cup squad
(Reuters) -Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been...
Soccer-Brazil to clinch sixth World Cup in Qatar – market analysts
JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Brazil are tipped to claim the World Cup for the sixth time in the tournament that kicks off Nov. 20 in Qatar, according to a Reuters poll that last successfully predicted the champions in 2010. The global survey of 135 football-following market analysts worldwide agreed with...
Cricket-Trouble at the top ends India’s World Cup hopes
ADELAIDE (Reuters) – As India lick their wounds after the 10-wicket shellacking by England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, the inaugural champions would be thoroughly justified in thinking their misfiring opening pair have let them down. Rohit Sharma’s men beat arch-rivals Pakistan in their...
Soccer-Costa Rica aim to be ‘giant killers’ at World Cup again, says Waston
(Reuters) – Costa Rica will look to repeat history at the World Cup in Qatar when they bid to advance from the “Group of Death” to the knockout stages, defender Kendall Waston said. Costa Rica beat heavy odds in 2014 to top a group with Italy, England...
Soccer-Gladbach crush Dortmund 4-2 for second straight defeat
BERLIN (Reuters) – Borussia Moenchengladbach fired four goals past hapless Borussia Dortmund for a 4-2 victory on Friday to leave their opponents in sixth place following their second straight league loss. With the Bundesliga going into a prolonged winter break after this weekend for the World Cup in Qatar,...
Soccer-Canada draw 2-2 with Bahrain in last chance to impress
(Reuters) – Canada came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in a friendly match in Manama on Friday, giving players a final chance to impress coach John Herdman before he names his Qatar World Cup squad. Herdman is set to announce his selection on Sunday, a...
World Cup 2022 team guides part 20: Spain
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
Soccer-Ziyech in Morocco squad despite lack of game time at Chelsea
(Reuters) – Morocco included Hakim Ziyech in their World Cup squad as coach Walid Regragui gambled on the fitness of several players and sprung some surprises when he named his 26-man selection on Thursday. Ziyech has started only twice for Chelsea this season but is one of nine players...
Soccer-Liverpool boss Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst
(Reuters) – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month’s win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the...
Soccer-Lazio climb to second with 1-0 win over Monza
(Reuters) – Lazio climbed to second place in Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Monza on Thursday thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Luka Romero. Monza thought they had taken the lead after 13 minutes, but Andrea Petagna’s effort was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.
Don’t mention the penalties! England’s 1990 team look back at the World Cup match that changed everything
“It’s the one thing over my career I look back and think: if only,” Gary Lineker says. “‘Gary Lineker, Leicester and England’ is one thing; it’s a whole different thing if you could go: ‘Gary Lineker, World Cup winner.’” But it wasn’t to be.
Germany to Hungary: no grey area on ratifying Sweden, Finland NATO accession
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has made it clear to Hungary that there is no grey area when it comes to the ratification of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Thursday. “With regard to the question about Hungary: I would like...
Ice hockey-NHL, NHLPA unable to host 2024 World Cup of Hockey, eye 2025
(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and its players’ association (NHLPA) said on Friday they would be unable to put on the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 as hoped and would instead aim to hold the tournament in February 2025. The eight-team international tournament is held...
Soccer-AC Milan name Furlani CEO to replace Gazidis
(Reuters) – AC Milan have appointed Giorgio Furlani to replace Ivan Gazidis as chief executive officer next month, the Serie A club said on Friday. Milan said on Wednesday Gazidis, who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, would leave his position on Dec. 5 and would continue to work until his departure date.
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
Cricket-Pakistan drawing inspiration from ’92 win over England: Hayden
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Pakistan have soaked up stories from the landmark 1992 Cricket World Cup final win over England in the lead up to Sunday’s Twenty20 decider and hope to share their own tales of triumph in years to come, team mentor Matthew Hayden said on Friday. Imran...
Dutch agree to back Italian tax probe into Booking.com
MILAN (Reuters) – Two former finance chiefs at travel website Booking.com are set to be questioned after Dutch authorities agreed to cooperate with Italian prosecutors on a tax investigation, the Dutch prosecutors office confirmed to Reuters. The Italians launched their investigation in 2018 into Booking.com, which is based in...
Italy PM’s aide warns France against escalating migrant spat with EU funds retaliation
MILAN (Reuters) – One of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s closest aides warned France against escalating an ongoing spat on migration by limiting Rome’s access to the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery funds. “I hope they are not referring to (the EU post-pandemic) funds,” as any such...
