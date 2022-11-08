Read full article on original website
Federal Judge Weeps For Poor Defenseless Federalist Society, Ruthlessly Bullied By Legal Bloggers
Judge William Pryor of the Eleventh Circuit kicked off the Federalist Society’s annual conference this morning at the Mayflower Hotel in DC and set the tone for the three-day celebration of the group’s 40 years of existence. Four minutes about the group’s history and 16 minutes whining about...
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
The Supreme Court Just Heard Another Case Where the Idea of Equality Is Warped to Privilege White People
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an under-covered but very important case about the the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a law that helps to keep Native children who are put up for adoption close to their families and tribes after decades of forced separation and trauma in Native communities. During oral arguments, the majority of the justices appeared poised to rule against the law.
Fifth Circuit Releases Two Conservative Election Conspiracists Jailed for Refusing to Comply with Lower Court’s Order
Two conservative activists affiliated with an organization known for pushing discredited conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election have been released from detention after a federal judge put them behind bars for failing to comply with his order. A three-judge panel from the the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
A Christian baker who declined to bake for two women's wedding won in recent court case against her- An appeal is likely
A Superior Court recently ruled in favor of the defendant in Department of Fair Employment and Housing vs. Cathy's Creations, Inc. A Christian baker, Catharine 'Cathy' Miller, was accused of discrimination against two women who were getting married. [i]
Federal Appeals Court Upholds New Hampshire’s Criminal Defamation Law, Even as Judge Warns Statute ‘Cannot Be Reconciled with Our Democratic Ideals’
Finding that Supreme Court precedent tied their hands, a federal appeals court unanimously upheld New Hampshire’s criminal defamation law. One member of the three-judge panel, however, warned that such rarely deployed statutes “cannot be reconciled with our democratic ideals of robust debate and uninhibited free speech.”. “Ours is...
Judge Grants Restraining Order to Congresswoman
U.S. Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson was granted a restraining order against congressional candidate Debbie Walker after the latter’s campaign used election signs with photos of Johnson. Johnson’s temporary restraining order (TRO) issued against Walker prohibits her from “generating or disseminating” any advertisements that use the incumbent’s name or likeness....
Husband and Wife Each Get 20 Years for Selling Nuclear-Sub Secrets
The United States completed the sentencing of a suburban Maryland couple, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, after they previously pleaded guilty to spying charges allegedly attempting to sell U.S. Navy submarine secrets to the government of Brazil. The couple had originally pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year, but a U.S. federal judge rejected the plea agreement saying the sentences were too short, falling below the minimum sentencing guidelines.
