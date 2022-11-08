Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud
(Reuters) – Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement, followed by community service, at her Nov. 18 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in bid to block subpoena
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to a congressional panel investigating his supporters’ violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. The House committee investigating the attack of Jan. 6,...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
Cuba agrees to accept U.S. deportation flights as border crossings rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and...
American who faked his own death could return to US after bizarre trial ends in Scotland
The confounding case of an American fugitive claiming he was an Irish orphan came closer to an end after a Scottish judge's ruling this week.
U.S. health regulator authorizes Sobi’s COVID drug
(Reuters) – Sobi North America, the North American unit of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its arthritis drug, Kineret, for treating COVID-19 related pneumonia. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
