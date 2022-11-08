ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud

(Reuters) – Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement, followed by community service, at her Nov. 18 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California.
SAN JOSE, CA
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in bid to block subpoena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to avoid being compelled to testify or provide any documentation to a congressional panel investigating his supporters’ violent attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. The House committee investigating the attack of Jan. 6,...
FLORIDA STATE
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs

(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
Cuba agrees to accept U.S. deportation flights as border crossings rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and...
WASHINGTON STATE
U.S. health regulator authorizes Sobi’s COVID drug

(Reuters) – Sobi North America, the North American unit of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its arthritis drug, Kineret, for treating COVID-19 related pneumonia. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

