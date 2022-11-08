Read full article on original website
Related
Mexico ups target for cutting emissions, boosting renewables
Mexico announced Saturday it's raising its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting the rollout of renewable energy, though it remains a regional laggard on climate action. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would aim to reduce emissions by 35% compared to doing nothing by 2030. That's up from an unconditional pledge of 22% cuts it had made two years ago.To achieve this goal, Mexico will double its investments in clean energy over the next eight years, expand protected forest areas, boost electric car use and reduce methane emissions from its natural gas industry.Ebrard announced the new target...
104.1 WIKY
Italy to present new package to support economy, energy security
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will approve a package of measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($8.96 billion) on Thursday to lower energy prices, increase gas output and preserve stocks ahead of the winter, two government officials told Reuters. The spending will drive up this year’s budget deficit to...
104.1 WIKY
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
104.1 WIKY
African Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit – officials
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -African Union Chairman and Senegal President Macky Sall plans to attend an upcoming G20 summit in Bali, two government officials said on Friday. Sall would have “two hats” at the meeting, representing both the African Union and Senegal, one of the officials said. Senegal...
104.1 WIKY
U.S., Centrus Energy in pact to make next-generation nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government and a unit of Centrus Energy Corp have a signed an agreement to start producing fuel expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors after the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Energy said late on Thursday that...
104.1 WIKY
Dutch agree to back Italian tax probe into Booking.com
MILAN (Reuters) – Two former finance chiefs at travel website Booking.com are set to be questioned after Dutch authorities agreed to cooperate with Italian prosecutors on a tax investigation, the Dutch prosecutors office confirmed to Reuters. The Italians launched their investigation in 2018 into Booking.com, which is based in...
104.1 WIKY
Power cuts another worry for Ukraine’s critically ill
OBUKHIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Each time Ukrainian pensioner Halyna Halytska prepares for her hospital treatment, she is preoccupied with a single thought: Will there be enough power and water to see her through?. Outages, caused by Russian air strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, can last for hours at a time...
104.1 WIKY
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
104.1 WIKY
Kremlin: Status of Kherson as ‘part of Russia’ unchanged
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian forces’ withdrawal from Kherson would not change the status of the region, which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia after moving to annex it from Ukraine. Russia claimed Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions after holding what it...
104.1 WIKY
British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at U.N. rights forum
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Kingdom faced a barrage of questions and criticism of its migration and poverty policies in a United Nations review of its human rights record on Thursday amid allegations that it is backsliding on freedoms. While criticism is part of the normal U.N. process that...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza. Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the COP27 summit in the...
104.1 WIKY
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
104.1 WIKY
Countries request U.N. human rights debate on Iran – document
GENEVA (Reuters) – Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday to the top U.N. human rights body to hold a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, a document showed. The request called for the session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in...
104.1 WIKY
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
104.1 WIKY
War spurs Ukraine to ramp up defence industry, including ‘army of drones’
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine plans to build up a powerful military and defence industry including an “army of drones”, and this week’s state takeovers of privately-held stakes in strategic companies are part of that drive, Ukraine’s defence minister said. Oleksii Reznikov told Reuters Ukraine was...
Comments / 0