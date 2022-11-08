A media specialist has detailed how Ukrainians are using humour to fight the online war against Russia.To battle Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media, Valeria Kovtun says civilians and soldiers are turning to social media to share videos and memes.Whether it be survival tips, dance routines, or satirical responses to political situations, the head of Ukrainian media literacy project Filter says it’s making an impact. “Humour helps a lot to kind of, keep the spirit ... it’s really become an instrument in this information war.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsRoads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online

24 MINUTES AGO