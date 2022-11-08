Read full article on original website
Israel’s president to ask Netanyahu to form new government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will task veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government on Sunday, the president’s office said in a statement. The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with the elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of parliament...
Advisor to Brazil’s Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter was...
ASEAN leaders seek measurable indicators, timeline for Myanmar peace plan
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) decided on Friday that the bloc should ensure there were measurable indicators and a specific timeline for implementing a peace plan agreed with Myanmar’s junta after “little progress”. The bloc’s foreign ministers had...
Kenyan court drops $60 million corruption case against deputy president
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw a 7.4 billion shillings ($60 million) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence. Gachagua and several and his co-accused were charged with corruption in July last year. He has denied...
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
Lawyer for activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah being prevented from visit – sister
CAIRO (Reuters) – The lawyer representing Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being prevented from visiting him in prison, despite saying earlier on Thursday that he had been given permission to do so, Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif said on Twitter. (Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by...
U.S. President Biden praises Egypt for its stance on Ukraine and Gaza
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday praised Egypt for speaking up strongly on the war in Ukraine and said Cairo had been a key mediator in Gaza. Biden was speaking as he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the COP27 summit in the...
India’s Supreme Court frees six people convicted over killing of former PM Gandhi
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of six people, including one woman, who were convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, drawing sharp criticism from the main opposition Congress party. Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber while...
Ghana’s finance minister set to present budget despite calls for dismissal
ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana’s embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta plans to present his 2023 budget statement this month, a ruling party official said on Friday, despite demands by ruling party and opposition figures that he resign. Ofori-Atta has come under fire as Ghana suffers its worst economic crisis...
Russia bans entry to 200 U.S. nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretary
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 U.S. nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of U.S. President Joe Biden, in response to personal sanctions from Washington. It said it had banned entry by Valerie Biden Owens, James Brian...
China’s Xi to meet Biden and attend G20, APEC next week
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and attend the G20 Group of nations summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand next week, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday. The meeting with Biden will be the pair’s first...
Rishi Sunak faces struggle to retain both red wall and blue wall voters
Exclusive: Report reveals two sides of 2019 coalition are starkly divided over economy and cost of living policies
British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at U.N. rights forum
GENEVA (Reuters) – The United Kingdom faced a barrage of questions and criticism of its migration and poverty policies in a United Nations review of its human rights record on Thursday amid allegations that it is backsliding on freedoms. While criticism is part of the normal U.N. process that...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
British officials likely to visit India next month for FTA talks – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – British officials are likely to visit India in December with the aim of concluding talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries in about four months, two Indian government sources said, after the nations missed their initial timeline. A trade agreement between...
Biden: Russia’s evacuation of Kherson shows they have real problems
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia’s order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having “real problems” with its military. Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited...
Cuba agrees to accept U.S. deportation flights as border crossings rise
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cuba has agreed for the first time since the pandemic to accept U.S. deportation flights carrying Cubans caught at the U.S.-Mexico border, three U.S. officials told Reuters, giving U.S. authorities a new but limited tool to deter record numbers of Cuban border crossers. U.S. Immigration and...
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
EU executive to outline gas price corridor as ‘correction mechanism’ on Friday -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will propose a gas “correction mechanism” to the 27 EU states on Friday, a corridor designed to curb price spikes but not a firm cap sought by many member countries, sources said. The European Union has been in a tug of...
Ukrainians are using humour as a ‘vital instrument,’ media specialist says
A media specialist has detailed how Ukrainians are using humour to fight the online war against Russia.To battle Russian propaganda and disinformation on social media, Valeria Kovtun says civilians and soldiers are turning to social media to share videos and memes.Whether it be survival tips, dance routines, or satirical responses to political situations, the head of Ukrainian media literacy project Filter says it’s making an impact. “Humour helps a lot to kind of, keep the spirit ... it’s really become an instrument in this information war.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsRoads in London submerged by flooding as Met Office issues another warning‘Dangerous poison’: Obama criticises celebrities for sharing antisemitic posts online
