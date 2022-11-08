Read full article on original website
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
U.S., Centrus Energy in pact to make next-generation nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government and a unit of Centrus Energy Corp have a signed an agreement to start producing fuel expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors after the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Energy said late on Thursday that...
Euro zone yields edge higher after plunging on U.S. inflation
LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone bond yields were a touch higher on Friday after plunging the day before when U.S. inflation data showed signs of cooling off, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could slow its tightening pace in December. Germany’s 10-year yield was up 4.5 basis points...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
China’s COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 12, including a record number of new daily cases in capital city Beijing, as well as in manufacturing hubs Guangzhou and Zhengzhou. The new cases come as industrial activity in Guangzhou and Zhengzhou has been disrupted by restrictions...
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
Becton Dickinson expects fiscal 2023 COVID test sales to drag
(Reuters) – Becton Dickinson and Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in COVID-19 test sales for fiscal year 2023 as it expects the testing market to shrink next year with infections dropping. The medical equipment maker forecast COVID testing sales to be in the range of $125 million...
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
New Zealand food prices rise in October
WELLINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) – New Zealand food prices rose 0.8 percent in October, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Friday, while the index rose 10.1 percent from the same month last year. Food prices make up nearly 19 percent of the consumer price index. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979)
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
Japan says it is closely watching FX moves, ready to respond
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Friday he was closely watching foreign exchange market moves with a sense of urgency and that authorities were ready to take action, if needed. Kanda was speaking after weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price data lowered market expectations for aggressive Federal...
