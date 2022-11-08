Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
104.1 WIKY
Egyptian startup Blnk raises $32 million in funding round
CAIRO (Reuters) – Blnk, a fintech platform that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, has closed one of the country’s biggest funding rounds for a startup this year, raising $32 million, its chief executive said. The company, launched in October 2021, raised $23.7 million in equity and debt...
104.1 WIKY
Chile’s Empresas Copec posts 35.5% drop in Q3 net profit
SANTIAGO (Reuters) -Chilean industrial group Empresas Copec on Friday posted a 35.5% decrease in its third-quarter net profit versus a year earlier, mainly driven by a drop in non-operating income. The company’s net profit stood at $474 million, while net revenue rose 19.7% to $7.9 billion. Earnings before interest,...
104.1 WIKY
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
104.1 WIKY
Argentina inflation seen gaining pace again in October
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s inflation rate is expected to have picked up pace slightly in October, analysts polled by Reuters said, with spiraling prices that are set to climb 100% this year hammering spending power and stoking anger on the streets. A Reuters poll of 14 analysts...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
104.1 WIKY
Italy to present new package to support economy, energy security
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will approve a package of measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($8.96 billion) on Thursday to lower energy prices, increase gas output and preserve stocks ahead of the winter, two government officials told Reuters. The spending will drive up this year’s budget deficit to...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
104.1 WIKY
Becton Dickinson expects fiscal 2023 COVID test sales to drag
(Reuters) – Becton Dickinson and Co on Thursday forecast a sharp decline in COVID-19 test sales for fiscal year 2023 as it expects the testing market to shrink next year with infections dropping. The medical equipment maker forecast COVID testing sales to be in the range of $125 million...
104.1 WIKY
EU executive to outline gas price corridor as ‘correction mechanism’ on Friday -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will propose a gas “correction mechanism” to the 27 EU states on Friday, a corridor designed to curb price spikes but not a firm cap sought by many member countries, sources said. The European Union has been in a tug of...
104.1 WIKY
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
104.1 WIKY
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
104.1 WIKY
African Union Chairman Macky Sall to attend G20 summit – officials
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -African Union Chairman and Senegal President Macky Sall plans to attend an upcoming G20 summit in Bali, two government officials said on Friday. Sall would have “two hats” at the meeting, representing both the African Union and Senegal, one of the officials said. Senegal...
104.1 WIKY
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of England’s Tenreyro sees rates on hold, then falling in 2024
LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England monetary policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Friday that she expected the central bank would hold its key interest rate at 3% next year before cutting it in 2024, based on the BoE’s latest forecasts for the economy. “I would expect that Bank...
Comments / 0