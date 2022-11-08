Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
104.1 WIKY
Italy PM’s aide warns France against escalating migrant spat with EU funds retaliation
MILAN (Reuters) – One of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s closest aides warned France against escalating an ongoing spat on migration by limiting Rome’s access to the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery funds. “I hope they are not referring to (the EU post-pandemic) funds,” as any such...
104.1 WIKY
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
104.1 WIKY
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
104.1 WIKY
ITA Airways to expand fleet with 39 new aircraft in 2023
ROME (Reuters) – ITA Airways will next year refresh its fleet with 39 new aircraft, allowing it to serve more long-distance destinations, the state-owned successor to Alitalia said on Friday. Long-distance flights are more profitable than short and medium haul ones, where ITA and Alitalia ceded market share to...
104.1 WIKY
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
104.1 WIKY
Emirates plane returns to Athens after U.S. security tip off
ATHENS (Reuters) – An Emirates plane flying to New York from Greece was forced to return to the Athens International Airport after a security alert, police sources said on Thursday. Greek authorities were tipped off by U.S. about a “suspicious” passenger on the plane, according to police sources and...
104.1 WIKY
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) – Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc’s Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute...
104.1 WIKY
Persistent EU rifts seen delaying any approval of gas price cap
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium, Greece, Italy and Poland on Friday threatened to block a new set of European Union steps to alleviate an acute energy crunch because they are angry that a gas price cap is not among detailed proposals, diplomats said. Persistent disagreements between the 27 EU countries...
104.1 WIKY
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia virtually – CNBC Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday. “He is unable to attend because…there are incidents in the United States and he must...
104.1 WIKY
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
104.1 WIKY
British officials likely to visit India next month for FTA talks – sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – British officials are likely to visit India in December with the aim of concluding talks on a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries in about four months, two Indian government sources said, after the nations missed their initial timeline. A trade agreement between...
104.1 WIKY
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
104.1 WIKY
FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
NEW YORK (Reuters) – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive. When asked by Reuters whether he had...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-AC Milan name Furlani CEO to replace Gazidis
(Reuters) – AC Milan have appointed Giorgio Furlani to replace Ivan Gazidis as chief executive officer next month, the Serie A club said on Friday. Milan said on Wednesday Gazidis, who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, would leave his position on Dec. 5 and would continue to work until his departure date.
104.1 WIKY
Chinese premier says economy on ‘upward trend’, vows further support
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an “upward trend”, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures. The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund...
Comments / 0