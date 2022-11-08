BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge. The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.

BOTKINS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO