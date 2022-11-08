Read full article on original website
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information. Shelby County Land Reutilization...
Road work continues
SIDNEY – As the construction season winds down, there are still a few road projects underway in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the outlined work is weather permitting. Shelby County. State Route 66 maintenance– Expect lane closures on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie, just north...
City record
-7:31 p.m.: summons. Kevin Lewis Block, 62, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. -7:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road. -6:22...
More than 17,800 cast votes in Shelby County
SIDNEY — Votes were counted as the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election came to a conclusion Tuesday night. In Shelby County, a total of 17,872 votes were cast, which is 54.65% of all registered voters in the county. On Election Day, 12,041 people went to the polls. A total of 3,203 people voted absentee at the Shelby County Board of Elections office. There were 2,628 absentee mail ballots received. The board will meet Nov. 21 to certify the election.
County record
-2:43 a.m.: subject with a knife. Deputies responded to someone with a knife in the 4000 block of Dormire Road. -11:26 p.m.: burglary. Personnel responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive. -8:13 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Meranda...
Evening for Grieving planned
FORT LORAMIE — On Monday, Nov. 14, an evening for anyone grieving the passing of a loved one will be held. This nondenominational program will be hosted by St. Michael Church at St. Mike’s Place, 33 Elm St. in Fort Loramie. Beginning at 6 p.m. will be “The...
Funds to help with staff salaries
SIDNEY — Wilma Valentine Childcare will participate in the Community Foundation’s Match Day and use gifts to help retain staff as wages rise with competing employers. The non-profit childcare center provides an opportunity for children in preschool and ages 3-5 with and without disabilities to play and learn together. Open weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and with a low staff-to-child ratio, they can support the schedule of a working parent who has a child with special needs because of a disability or behavior issue.
Finances remain strong for airport
NEW KNOXVILLE – The finances at the Neil Armstrong Airport remained solid for 2022, said the airport’s financial officer at the Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA) at their Nov. 8 meeting. Fiscal officer Mark Howe shared a report which showed, despite typical larger October expenses, have remained in...
Pleiman receives national award at JailCon
SIDNEY — Shelby County jail administrator, Karla Pleiman, was recently awarded an award for her dedication to excellence from the National Institute for Jail Operations at the 2022 JailCon. Pleiman has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration or leadership from Urbana University. She has been with the Shelby...
Celina Insurance Group employee earns insurance designation
CELINA — Scott Miller, the associate marketing representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the associate in commercial underwriting (AU) designation. The AU program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Miller earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.
Out of the past
———— The people of St. Henry, Mercer County, are up in arms over the post office. The town and country around it are strongly Democratic. The Republicans recommended a Republican who lives on a farm near Burkettsville five miles away. So incensed are the St. Henry residents, they have refused to rent space in any business house or dwelling for his office and landowners have refused him ground enough upon which to erect a building.
Improving communications with Alzheimer’s patients
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting two programs, one in-person and one virtual, at the end of November to help families learn more about the basics of Alzheimer’s and new ways to connect with their loved ones. The programs will be offered at the following...
Hall of Honor inductees
David “Kris” Haines, Maggi Williams and Amy Zorn were recently inducted into the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Maggi Williams interacts with students in Sara Olding’s 12th grade English class. Sidney City School’s Hall of Honor inductee Amy...
Botkins Beautification Club to host Christmas kickoff
BOTKINS — The Botkins Beautification Club will host a Christmas in Botkins kickoff at the Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 27 with all events and refreshments free of charge. The festivities will start at 4:30 p.m. with hayrides and open houses for the first hour. The club is partnering with the historical society to have people on the hayrides explaining the history of the buildings of businesses that participants will have the opportunity to tour. Participating businesses are FarmGrounds Coffee Co., GiGi’s Boutique, Holistic Rebel, May PT and Performance and Pilates For Life.
Winter Fix program continues
BOTKINS — Apple Farm Service is announcing the continuation of the Winter Fix program. The program offers area customers an opportunity to get ahead on their equipment maintenance with discounts from the dealership. “The Winter Fix is a way we can say thank you to our customers,” says Corporate...
Holiday grief support from Ohio’s Hospice
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The emotions of...
Sparking an interest
PIQUA — Edison State Community College (ESCC) held its annual Women in STEMM Expo recently. The 2022 expo was the 15th annual Women in STEMM Expo held at Edison, with one year having been virtual and the 2021 expo having been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Doreen...
Seminar planned for financial planning following Alzheimer’s diagnosis
DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting an in-person education program on making early financial plans with your family following an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The program, Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at...
Christmas is coming
Shelby County Historical Society volunteers took advantage of the nice weather Wednesday to start putting up the historical society’s Christmas tree and display. The tree will have 4,500 multi-colored lights on it.
Shopping for Christmas
Roz Yantis, of Troy, looks at some stockings for her family during her shopping trip to the Angels in the Attic craft show Wednesday. The show, which is located in the Shelby County Historical Society’s William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center, will be open through Saturday.
