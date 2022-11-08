Read full article on original website
Related
Absolutely Fabulous: The time Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode
As Absolutely Fabulous turns 30, what better time to reflect on the fact that Idris Elba played a male escort in a 1995 episode?That’s right, long before Elba slipped into Luther’s coat, he played an escort hired by Joanna Lumley’s Patsy and Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie in a season three instalment of the Nineties BBC sitcom titled “Sex”.At one point in the episode, Patsy sits on his knee and asks: “Hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies: “No.”In a 2016 interview, Saunders joked that Elba was so traumatised by the...
Fans react to Sue Cleaver’s ‘unbelievable’ birth mother story: ‘Mind-blowing’
Fans of I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of Here! have called Sue Cleaver’s birth mother story “heartwarming”, after the Coronation Street star revealed the chance meeting while speaking to her teammates in the jungle.Talking around the firepit on Friday night’s (11 November) episode, Cleaver said that when she was in her early twenties, she was at drama school and the Royal Exchange in Manchester where they were looking for “tiny parts” for the theatre production of Oedipus.The 59-year-old added that on her first day she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0