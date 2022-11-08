Read full article on original website
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
South African pay TV group Multichoice posts loss in first half
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African pay TV company Multichoice Group said on Thursday it made a loss in the first half due to an upfront investment in services and offerings it made before the soccer World Cup that starts later in November. The company has exclusive rights to broadcast...
Italy to present new package to support economy, energy security
ROME (Reuters) – Italy will approve a package of measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($8.96 billion) on Thursday to lower energy prices, increase gas output and preserve stocks ahead of the winter, two government officials told Reuters. The spending will drive up this year’s budget deficit to...
U.S., Centrus Energy in pact to make next-generation nuclear fuel
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government and a unit of Centrus Energy Corp have a signed an agreement to start producing fuel expected to be used in next generation nuclear reactors after the process was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Department of Energy said late on Thursday that...
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
EU executive to outline gas price corridor as ‘correction mechanism’ on Friday -sources
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will propose a gas “correction mechanism” to the 27 EU states on Friday, a corridor designed to curb price spikes but not a firm cap sought by many member countries, sources said. The European Union has been in a tug of...
Egyptian startup Blnk raises $32 million in funding round
CAIRO (Reuters) – Blnk, a fintech platform that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, has closed one of the country’s biggest funding rounds for a startup this year, raising $32 million, its chief executive said. The company, launched in October 2021, raised $23.7 million in equity and debt...
Exclusive-U.S. blocks more than 1,000 solar shipments over Chinese slave labor concerns
(Reuters) – More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The...
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
Food import costs rise to record in 2022, threatening world’s poorest – FAO
LONDON (Reuters) – Food imports costs across the world are on course to hit a near $2 trillion record in 2022, piling pressure on the globe’s poorest countries who likely shipped in considerably less volumes of food, the U.N. Food Agency said on Friday. World food prices soared...
Advisor to Brazil’s Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election
BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters. The letter was...
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard. Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential...
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
India’s Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering. Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million), compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
