Alanis Morissette was scheduled to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. The duo reportedly rehearsed on Friday, but Morissette opted out of the Saturday night performance. They were supposed to do 2022 inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” together. Morissette indicated via a lengthy statement on her Instagram page Monday that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo or Simon or any of the other female inductees. She went on to list a number of problematic behaviors in an “industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment” including “condescension and...

4 DAYS AGO