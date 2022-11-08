ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
The Independent

Alanis Morissette says she dropped out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony due to sexist environment

Alanis Morissette has explained her last-minute absence from the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took place in Los Angeles this weekend.The singer was due to perform a duet of “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo in honour of Carly Simon, who was being inducted.However, after taking part in rehearsals on Friday, Morissette left the venue and did not appear in Saturday’s (5 November) show.Late on Monday (7 November), the “Ironic” singer shared a lengthy statement on Instagram discussing her decision to leave, blaming production staff and “an overarching anti-woman sentiment”.Her statement reads: “There are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Why Alanis Morissette Dropped Out Of Last Weekend’s Rock And Hall Of Fame Ceremony: “Hollywood Has Been Notorious For Its Disrespect Of The Feminine”

Alanis Morissette was scheduled to perform a duet with Olivia Rodrigo at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this weekend. The duo reportedly rehearsed on Friday, but Morissette opted out of the Saturday night performance. They were supposed to do 2022 inductee Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” together. Morissette indicated via a lengthy statement on her Instagram page Monday that it had nothing to do with Rodrigo or Simon or any of the other female inductees. She went on to list a number of problematic behaviors in an “industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment” including “condescension and...
WDCG G105

Eminem's Mother Honors Her Son After Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Eminem has gotten plenty of recognition from some of the greatest voices in the music industry, but a special message from the rapper's mother might stick out from the rest. On Sunday, November 6, a video of Rap God's mother, Debbie Mathers, was posted to an Eminem fanpage's YouTube account. In the short clip, Mathers' friend Christina introduces Em's mom before she congratulates her son on being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
GoldDerby

Duran Duran 20 best songs ranked for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction [PHOTOS]

I was 13 years old in 1984, and MTV was less than two years old. My friends and I were captivated by “music TV,” and never more so than when British band Duran Duran, which was composed of five good-looking men, captivated Americans with their exotic videos. “New Moon on Monday” was the first song that garnered my attention, and I joined millions of other screaming girls across the globe to become a “Durannie.” And now after a lengthy, undeserved wait, the band enjoys induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Formed in 1978 in Birmingham, England, by guitarist...
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Dave Grohl join Lionel Richie and assume solo duties for a blinding performance of Easy at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Foo Fighter delivered the track's solo from the 'board of his Gibson Trini Lopez model, and was later egged on by Richie for more action during the finale. On Saturday (November 5), the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place, playing host to an evening of long-awaited reunions, surprising team-ups and all-round stellar six-string action.

