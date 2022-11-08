Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.

28 DAYS AGO