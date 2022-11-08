Read full article on original website
One of France's highest-ranking church officials admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
"This is a difficult process. But what comes first is the suffering experienced by the victims and the recognition of the acts committed," the cardinal said.
French cardinal to be investigated over abuse confessions
PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor’s office in Marseille has opened a preliminary investigation for “aggravated sexual assault” against Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church. Via a letter that was read out Monday during a conference of French bishops, Ricard said that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties. The investigation was opened Tuesday following a letter from an adviser of the current bishop of Nice. Dominique Laurens, the Marseille prosecutor, opened the preliminary investigation but specified that “no complaint” has yet been filed against the cardinal.
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
Saad Ibrahim Almadi, a retired project manager from Florida, was arrested for making 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son says.
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
This teacher was tortured by the Russians and held for six months before returning to her town in Ukraine in a prisoner swap
The letter had just three words: mama, alive, healthy. But Olena Yuzvak had no doubt that it was from her son, Dima. The 23-year-old biotech graduate was taken by Russian forces from their front yard in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel along with Olena and her husband, Oleh, on March 20.
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment and intimidation
Former first lady Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver is being charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation after allegedly using his position to torment a woman he was dating.
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
‘Vatican Girl’ Investigates Whether the Pope Disappeared 15-Year-Old Emanuela Orlandi
ROME—There are few conspiracy theories that captivate conspiratorial Italians as much as the disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi, the daughter of a Vatican employee who vanished outside an Opus Dei church in 1983. Prime suspects? The KGB, the Italian mafia, the Russian mafia, Turkish terrorists, to name a few. But as Vatican Girl, a new Netflix docuseries on the case points out, “There are grains of truth in each theory, but all the roads lead to the Vatican.”The Daily Beast previewed—OK, binged—the four-part series ahead of its release Thursday, and no documentary to date cuts as close to the bone...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In
Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
