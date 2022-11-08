Read full article on original website
ASML CEO: Would not change 2030 growth targets if China excluded
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers, would not change its 2030 forecasts much if Chinese chipmakers are unable to expand their capacity beyond current levels, CEO Peter Wennink told investors on Friday. ASML had about 16% of sales in China in 2021 but...
Berkshire Hathaway sells $145 million of shares in China’s BYD, filing shows
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 5.78 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$1.14 billion ($145.38 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire’s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 16.62% on Nov....
France’s Schneider Electric raises Aveva buyout offer to $11.6 billion
(Reuters) – French industrial group Schneider Electric has increased its offer for Aveva to 3,225 pence per share, valuing the British software company at about 9.86 billion pounds ($11.62 billion), Aveva said on Friday. ($1 = 0.8485 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
WeWork to exit 40 locations in U.S. to cut costs
(Reuters) -Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc on Thursday said it will exit about 40 locations across the United States in a bid to cut costs. The closures, of about 41,000 workstations, are expected to pull down revenue but the simultaneous cost reductions will contribute roughly $140 million to annual adjusted core earnings.
India’s Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering. Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million), compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and its superstar founder explained: Here's what happened and what it all means
Sam Bankman-Fried and his crypto exchange, FTX, spectacularly imploded this week. Here's what happened, and what it all means.
Cyprus regulator requested FTX EU suspend operations Nov. 9
NICOSIA (Reuters) -Cyprus’s Securities and Exchange Commission asked FTX EU to suspend its operations on Nov. 9, the regulator said on Friday. “The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, November 9th, called upon the Cypriot Investment Firm FTX EU Ltd to suspend its operations and to proceed immediately with a number of actions for the protection of the investors,” a statement from the Commission said.
Egyptian startup Blnk raises $32 million in funding round
CAIRO (Reuters) – Blnk, a fintech platform that enables instant consumer credit in Egypt, has closed one of the country’s biggest funding rounds for a startup this year, raising $32 million, its chief executive said. The company, launched in October 2021, raised $23.7 million in equity and debt...
South African pay TV group Multichoice posts loss in first half
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African pay TV company Multichoice Group said on Thursday it made a loss in the first half due to an upfront investment in services and offerings it made before the soccer World Cup that starts later in November. The company has exclusive rights to broadcast...
Major ad firm Omnicom recommends clients pause Twitter ad spend – The Verge
(Reuters) – Advertising and marketing conglomerate Omnicom Group Inc has recommended that clients pause their spending on Twitter in the short term, The Verge reported on Friday, citing an internal memo. Omnicom serves over 5,000 clients in 70 countries, including McDonald’s Corp, Apple and Johnson & Johnson. The...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s sudden turn from white knight to washout
(Reuters) – Sam Bankman-Fried earned a reputation as savior of the crypto industry when he bailed out two platforms earlier this year. But when FTX, the exchange he co-founded and led until Friday, needed a lifeline, none was forthcoming. Until this week, the 30-year-old American was seen as a...
Exclusive-Tesla mulls exporting China-made EVs to United States-sources
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker’s deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether...
Musk says his companies will remain well positioned in 2023
(Reuters) – Elon Musk, who heads five companies including Tesla Inc and Twitter Inc, said in a tweet on Friday that his companies will be well positioned in 2023 despite the possibility of a tough economy. Musk’s tweet comes a day after he raised the possibility of Twitter going...
U.S. hotels reel from China COVID curbs amid travel boom
(Reuters) – U.S. hotel operators expect more pain from China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns which have halted construction of some luxury properties and impeded travel to one the world’s key tourism markets. Growth in China has been stuttering at a time when companies are rushing to open hotels...
Elon Musk to UK minister: ‘What does a tosh look like?’
LONDON (Reuters) – It’s not just fake accounts and the financial predicament of his company that are concerning Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk – he’s also getting to grips with a British slang term for nonsense. Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris had called on...
LME will not ban Russian metal from its system
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it will not ban Russian metal from being traded and stored in its system because for the most part a significant portion of the market is still planning to accept it in 2023. The exchange, the world’s oldest...
Airbus fed regulator talking points on Qatar jet row, court told
LONDON (Reuters) – Airbus sought to exert influence over the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damaged A350 jets, providing the agency with a “Line To Take” when communicating with others, a UK court heard on Friday. “Airbus sought to, and...
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China’s central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China’s property market situation. Yellen spoke about...
Taiwan electric scooter firm Gogoro delaying China expansion
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc is delaying its expansion plans in China due to geopolitical and economic uncertainty there and putting more focus on India and Indonesia, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Friday. As well as making its own vehicles, Gogoro has electric...
Turkey central bank firms grip on lira as election approaches
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank has put the finishing touches to a reserve-management system that has stabilised the lira currency ahead of elections in 2023, thanks to nearly 100 new regulations this year, industry sources and officials said. The policy, adopted in the wake of a historic...
