Deconstructing Chile's colonization: Digital re-edition of Indigenous language textbook

Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before ceremonial death in ancient Peru
A hair sample from an ancient trophy head found buried in Peru reveals that the victim consumed a psychoactive plant prior to death.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
‘Tupperware’ unearthed in Italy is 1,600 years old and reveals life in ancient Rome
Archaeologists hope to reconstruct the “day-to-day” experiences of life over a thousand years ago.
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
Italy unearths exceptional haul of ancient bronzes
Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created over 2,000 years ago, almost perfectly preserved in the mud of hot springs in Tuscany. The hot spring water preserved the items to such an extent that inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin are still visible, including names of powerful Etruscan families.
sciencealert.com
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
natureworldnews.com
The Magnetic Field of the Earth Is Assisting Scholars in Locating the Ruins of Biblical Warfare
TAU and the Hebrew University collaborated on a study that precisely dated 21 destruction levels at 17 archaeological sites in Israel by recreating the direction and/or strength of the earth's magnetic field recorded in charred residues. The new information confirmed Biblical stories of Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns...
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Examine Megafauna Bones From Papua New Guinea Using New Tools to Unlock Their Fascinating History
According to a new study, a big kangaroo that previously wandered on four legs through inaccessible forests in the Papua New Guinea Highlands may have lived as recently as 20,000 years ago, long after large-bodied megafauna on mainland Australia became extinct. Reign of Papua New Guinea Highland's megafauna lasted long...
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
Phys.org
'Once students knew their identity, they excelled': How to talk about excellence in Indigenous education in Australia
When we talk about Indigenous education in Australia, it almost always includes three words: "close the gap." The federal government's Indigenous education priorities highlight school attendance, literacy and numeracy and year 12 attainment. This frames students and their families as a "problem" to "fix." In other areas of education, the...
allthatsinteresting.com
What Is The Rosetta Stone? The Tablet That Solved The Ancient Mystery Of Egyptian Hieroglyphics
Now on display in the British Museum, the Rosetta Stone is a granite tablet from 196 B.C.E. inscribed with a decree in Egyptian hieroglyphics, ancient Greek, and Demotic script. As French troops prepared to face Ottoman forces in Rosetta, Egypt, in July 1799, they stumbled upon a chunk of carved...
The Fascinating Art Of Mexico’s Bone-Cleaning Culture
For the Pomuch community, cleaning their dead relatives’ bones is a way of connecting during the Mayan Day of the Dead.
studyfinds.org
Biblical stories of military events in kingdoms of Israel, Judah really did happen, archaeologists show
TEL AVIV, Israel — Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah appear to be more than just legendary stories, according to the latest scientific research. Researchers in Israel say ancient Egyptians, Arameans, Assyrians, and Babylonians really waged these battles. The team found evidence of these historical events in burnt remnants from 21 archaeological sites.
Phys.org
Study uncovers widespread and ongoing clearcutting of Swedish old forests
Almost one fourth of Sweden's last unprotected old-growth forest was logged between 2003 and 2019. At this rate, all of these ecologically unique and valuable forests will be lost in about 50 years. These findings add to the growing body of evidence for widespread cryptic forest degradation across the global north.
