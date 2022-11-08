Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Onward State
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Straight Sets
No. 16 Penn State women’s volleyball (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) took down Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday night in Bloomington. Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills followed by Katie Clark, Alexa Markley, and Kashuana Williams each with eight kills apiece.
Onward State
Penn State Football Deserves Credit For Avoiding Back-To-Back Losses
Shortly after James Franklin’s infamous and iconic “good, great, elite” speech in 2018, an “elite-o-meter” started circling the internet. It’s a meme, poking fun at the head coach’s “done being great” rhetoric and, well, Rutgers. But, also, it’s an interesting and fun thing to keep track of.
Onward State
Penn State Field Hockey Defeats Louisville 5-0 In Opening Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 6 Penn State field hockey defeated No. 12 Louisville 5-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It was a rematch for both teams who faced off earlier in the season when the Cardinals defeated the Nittany Lions on their home turf 2-1. This time around, it was...
Onward State
Penn State’s Battered Offensive Line Key To Late-Season Push
Coming into Saturday’s 45-14 victory against Indiana, Penn State football’s offensive line was riddled with uncertainty. Left guard Landon Tengwall was battling the injury he suffered in warmups before Michigan. Right tackle Caedan Wallace warmed up before Ohio State but didn’t appear during the game. Left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game limping. Right guard Sal Wormley wasn’t seen during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.
Letters: It’s time to truly honor Joe Paterno; Penn State continues to be academic leader
It’s time for “Paterno Field” at Beaver Stadium, a Petersburg resident writes.
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Maryland Terrapins
No. 14 Penn State football is back in Beaver Stadium, folks. The Maryland Terrapins are coming into town after they were away last week at Camp Randall Stadium. It will be their first time in Happy Valley since 2020 when they claimed just their third win ever over Penn State.
Onward State
Staff Predictions: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
For the second time this season, Penn State avoided back-to-back losses, comfortably defeating Indiana 45-14 on the road last week. As a result, the Nittany Lions moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings – albeit by just one spot to No. 14. On the backs of strong performances...
Onward State
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 In Season Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) with a score of 44-3 in its first dual Friday. The defending 2022 National Champions dominated in their first dual of the 2023 season, winning nine of their ten bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls, and two major decisions en route to their first win of the season.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Maintains Recruiting Strength With Second Consecutive Top-30 Class
Three high school hoops stars signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State men’s basketball program on Wednesday, solidifying head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second consecutive top-30 recruiting class. The three signees, Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth, round out the nation’s No. 24-ranked recruiting...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2
No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU HC James Franklin Describes Interaction With Chain Gang Member/Pastor at IU Game
James Franklin didn’t want to hear it at the time. Late in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s game at Indiana this past Saturday, a member of Indiana’s chain gang— assistants to the officials who establish where a drive begins and how far an offense has to go to get a first down— was trying to talk to Penn State’s head coach.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65
Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Onward State
Gritty And Pretty: Penn State Hoops Flaunts Glossy Offense In Opening Week
183 total points. 102 points from threes. 15 players. 11 offensive rebounds. Two wins. One week. Those are the statistics that Penn State men’s basketball posted through two games in its opening week of the season. The Nittany Lions closed out two dominant games with 25-point leads at the final buzzer, already finding an offensive rhythm amongst a talented group of starters and contributors off the bench.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game
Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Several new faces set to make Penn State wrestling dual debuts against Lock Haven
They’ll join returning national champions at the home dual to kick off the season.
Onward State
Podward State: Season 7, Episode 6 Ft. Alex Fleece
On this week’s episode of Podward State, hosts Grace Cunningham, Shannon Smith, and Connor Krause are joined by Penn State alum and Baltimore Ravens cheerleader Alex Fleece. Throughout the episode, Fleece chats about her favorite Penn State memories, her tryout experience, and her time with the Ravens so far.
Onward State
Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team
Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
How much rain will Hurricane Nicole bring to Pennsylvania and how to prepare
Penn State has announced changes to parking for Saturday’s game against Maryland.
