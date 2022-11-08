ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Conway, NH

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?

If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
TEXAS STATE
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It

Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MAINE STATE
Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg

The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
