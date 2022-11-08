Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother
In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities
New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.
Young Buck Spotted Walking Around With What Appears To Be A Large Exit Wound
It truly is pretty wild how tough and resilient deer can be. We’ve seen deer acting perfectly normal, even though it had a crossbow bolt right through its neck, we’ve seen the infamous “zombie buck” in Illinois who was able to survive for at least a few days with gaping wound in its back.
Extremely Rare Golden Bowfin Shot and Killed by Hunter in Minnesota
Photos of a fisherman posing with the elusive golden bowfin he had just shot and killed sparked a debate on social media, with some congratulating the hunter for his once-in-a-lifetime catch, and many others raising concerns about the ethics of killing such a rare specimen. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist...
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Mystery of Hairy Sea Monster That Washed Up on Oregon Beach Finally Solved
The "blob" was found on a beach in Florence, Oregon, baffling locals as it was covered in strange, filamentous hair.
Man Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Regrets It Immediately
Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Texas couple let their 2,500lb Giant Pet roam around their house, watch TV, and even eat with them
Some people opt for common pets like cats, dogs, birds, etc., while others settle for less domesticable animals like snakes, lions, etc. Here is a couple whose pet is a giant 2,500lb buffalo!
a-z-animals.com
Black Deer: How Rare Are Melanistic Deer and What Causes It?
If you’ve ever wondered why some deer are black, you must know this isn’t a simple coat pattern! It’s a condition called melanism, and we’re here to tell you everything about it! Keep reading to learn what melanism is, what causes melanism, and how rare melanistic deer are! Moreover, you’ll find out what makes melanistic deer different from albino and piebald deer!
Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It
Bears are too smart and too curious for their own good. They are always snooping around, looking for food, and they are not always the most fearful of other animals either, completely willing to approach when curiosity gets the better of them. Other than the protection of their cubs, it’s pretty much just mate and food, but mostly food. Where they’re going to get food, how much food, and what kind of food. I’ve seen them dig through garbage bins […] The post Pair Of Black Bears Coming Flying Up Tree With Two Deer Hunters In It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Colorado Train Passenger Looks Out Window And Discovers Missing Hiker Who Broke Leg
The passenger alerted the conductor to the injured hiker, who went missing and spent two nights in the wilderness after a fall A passenger on a Colorado train spotted a missing and injured hiker after looking out the train's window at just the right moment. The San Juan County Office of Emergency Management shared in a Facebook post on Oct. 11 that an alert from Colorado's Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad led to the rescue of the hiker, who had broken her leg during a fall. The...
Alligator Stalking Bird Gets Attacked by Giant Crocodile From Behind
The crocodile was a mother protecting her nest, and became provoked when the alligator approached, Mark McHugh of Gatorland told Newsweek.
Good News Network
Watch the Incredible Moment a Sea Lion Swam up to Snorkeling Teen–And Hugged Him: ‘It Felt So Euphoric’
A 15-year-old experienced the wildlife moment of a lifetime while on summer vacation. Ethan Becker was snorkeling with his dad Chuck when they spotted a sea lion heading straight toward them. Chuck got out his underwater camera and began recording after he realized his son was in no danger and...
An Owl in Illinois Steals a Stick Pony & Flies Off – Locals Think It’s a Wicked Witch
It's a bird... it's a plane... its an owl with a hobby horse in its talons?. Current situation at my parents house.....the young neighborhood owl has stolen this stick horse and is flying around the neighborhood with it. Hilldale/Forest Park/Ridge lane neighbors...if your child is missing their stick horse, you'll have to talk to the owl!!
Crocodile Snaps Pig In Half With A Quick Flick Of The Head
Crocodiles are some of the fiercest predators on planet Earth, wielding a powerful tail, strong swimming abilities, phenomenal stealth under water, and the most forceful bite known to man. Long story short… you don’t want to run into one. And if this video isn’t the proof, I don’t...
Bison Gores Elk Trying To Hide In Herd, Lone Wolf Feasts On The Carcass
Man, does National Geographic capture some cool footage or what?. When you see a video of an elk being taken out, it’s safe to assume it was a grizzly bear or pack of wolves that got to it, but in a crazy video we see you can’t trust any species in the wild.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0