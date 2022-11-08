ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Portland Holiday Market

The Portland Holiday Market returns to the Portland Expo Center November 17th-20th. Shop outside the box with an entirely new holiday shopping experience and the one place you can go to get all of your holiday shopping done in one trip!

