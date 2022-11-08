'He's Not Anti-Semitic': Nick Cannon Defends Kyrie Irving & Says Nets' To-Do List To Return Is 'Dehumanizing'

Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA; Photographer Group/MEGA

Nick Cannon defended NBA star Kyrie Irving after the point guard was suspended for promoting an anti-Semitic movie and book, RadarOnline.com has learned, stating that Irving is being painted as something he is not.

Cannon spoke with CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt about the athlete on a new podcast episode, claiming, "I can wholeheartedly say I know Kyrie Irving is not anti-Semitic."

"When given the chance to say are you anti-Semitic or not, he didn't say no I'm not anti-Semitic," Greenblatt fired back, further explaining his stance to Cannon about Irving's social media posts linking to the movie and book.

"The movie is saying white Jews invented the Holocaust and six million Jews didn't get killed. Ok ... I know that isn't right because there is a gigantic historical record. Jewish people know, when you dehumanize us this way, we know what's around the corner ," he continued.

Cannon said the same can be said for what is happening to Irving. "So, in that same statement, as those are the tropes that dehumanize Jewish people, the same buck-breaking..." Cannon replied, before Greenblatt asked for clarification on the term.

The Wild 'n Out host explained, "The slave masters would bring the buck — the one that gets out of line — so all the other slaves would see lash after lash, show them the power to set an example. 'This is what you must do to fall in line.' So, when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that's dehumanizing."

As we previously reported, Cannon dealt with his own controversy and brief firing in 2020. MTV and and its parent company, ViacomCBS, later reversed its decision to remove him as host of Wild 'N Out after he apologized for anti-Semitic remarks he made on his podcast, Cannon's Class , which he said were not with malicious intent.

A rep for MTV Entertainment group said he took responsibility for his comments and he also "worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms ."

RadarOnline.com can confirm that last week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay, due to him failing to "unequivocally say he has no anti-Semitic beliefs."

Irving later issued an apology for his social media post.

The Athletic reported on the six steps Irving must allegedly complete, including a public apology.

Other requirements included completing "the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release, including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities."

According to the report, Irving must also complete sensitivity training, anti-Semitic and anti-hate training, meet with reps from the Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn and lastly, meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials to demonstrate the lessons learned.