KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
KMPH.com
Commemorative apparel announced to celebrate 100 years of Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This year marks 100 years of lights, family fun, and tradition at Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane. In honor of celebrating a century of colorful Christmas lights and holiday decorations down Van Ness Blvd, Christmas Tree Lane is releasing commemorative hoodies and t-shirts. You can...
KMPH.com
Fundraiser to benefit the 2023 Central Valley Honor Flight
In honor of Veterans Day, a fundraiser has kicked off to help raise money for the 2023 Central Valley Honor Flight. Authorized Vac and Sew, is raffling a Brother Luminaire XP3 Embroidery and Sewing Machine, worth over $20,000 for its first-place winner. Second place will take home an embroidered art piece valuing about $1,000.
KMPH.com
Fresno mom says a local business ruined her daughter's Quinceañera, filed lawsuit & won
FRESNO, Calif. — Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom says a local business nearly ruined her daughter's quinceanera and a judge agreed, ordering the business to pay up. “It’s been so long and I’m still in this nightmare that she had put me through. I want this to be over with, I want her to be out of my life already. Just pay us what you owe my daughter and that’s it," Ballesteros said.
KMPH.com
New Huckleberry's location opens in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new Huckleberry’s location is now open in Northwest Fresno. The popular restaurant’s grand opening was on Wednesday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. and started with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony. You can find the new location at 4360 West Shaw Avenue.
KMPH.com
Nordstrom Rack coming soon to Sequoia Mall in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Attention shoppers and those who are currently burning a hole in their pocket, a Nordstrom Rack is coming soon to Visalia. According to the company, the new 29,000-square-foot location will be inside the Sequoia Mall alongside other retail stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, and Marshalls.
KMPH.com
Madera business owners call out the city for decades-long flooding problem, still no fix
MADERA, Calif. — Several Madera business owners are now calling on city leaders to take action after they say they're being ignored over decades-long flooding problems. Problems that just re-emerged after the recent storm left quite a mess and they say there is still no fix in sight. Every...
KMPH.com
Dense fog, low visibility coming early Thursday morning, says NWS
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is said to take place early Thursday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory will begin at 2 a.m. and will run through 8 a.m. as the fog could pose a high transportation risk.
KMPH.com
F-15 Fighter Jet leaking fuel makes emergency landing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared an in-flight emergency after fuel was venting while in flight on Thursday. It happened during a morning training mission. The pilot and aircraft returned to the base safely and crews responded to clean...
KMPH.com
Man reported missing out of Mariposa County found safe
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Ralph Allen has been safe at a residence in another county. He has been returned to his family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person...
KMPH.com
Governor Newsom and First Partner visit Fresno on Thursday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom visited Fresno on Thursday to join California’s nation-leading service corps to participate in community service projects and highlight the state’s commitment to uplifting service opportunities. There were at the West Fresno Family Resource Center...
KMPH.com
Fatal hit and run suspect surrenders in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman suspected in a fatal hit and run Saturday in Visalia has been arrested. 31-year-old Shay Dejong is accused of hitting a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle around 1:00 p.m. on Avenue 144 south of Avenue 313. The man was taken to Kaweah Delta...
KMPH.com
Decades old murder case gone cold in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday in solving a two-decade-old cold case. According to Merced Police, officers were called to the 1100 block of W. 4th Street regarding a shooting on May 8, 2002. When officers arrived, they found...
KMPH.com
DNA evidence links to suspected burglars in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Two suspects now find themselves behind bars after police say DNA evidence led to their arrest in Fresno. According to the Clovis Police Department, a home burglary took place last month in Clovis near Fowler and Alluvial. Police say one of the suspects smashed the...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Zaven Vartanian
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Zaven Vartanian. John Vartanian is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Fraud. 43-year-old Zartanian is 5' 9" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where John Vartanian is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
Thursday night high school football update
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Thursday night's quarterfinal games looked a lot like championship ones. Clovis was looking for an upset over top seed Clovis West but came up short losing 24-21. San Joaquin Memorial hosted the Central Grizzlies. The Panthers beat the Grizzlies 28-21. The two-seed Buchanan Bears hosted...
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed following crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was killed after rear-ending a vehicle in Clovis Wednesday night. Clovis Police say the crash happened near Sunnyside and Sierra Avenues around 9:30 p.m. Detectives learned the motorcyclist was traveling fast on northbound Sunnyside when they faced a stopped vehicle that was waiting...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted following murder in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (FOX26) — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Kingsburg. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says officers with the Kingsburg Police Department were called to an apartment complex around 10:45 p.m. at 801 Stroud Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Isaias Ayala...
KMPH.com
Man crashes stolen car after leading police on a chase in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 26-year-old man crashed a stolen car after leading police on a chase across Fresno Wednesday night. Police say they first tried to pull over the man driving his own car for a traffic violation around 9:15 p.m. near Chestnut and Huntington Avenues. When the...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs basketball games airing on CW59 & DABL
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — We are proud to partner with Fresno State Athletics to bring you men's and women's Bulldog basketball coverage. Below is the list of Fresno State basketball games to be televised on CW59 and our digital station DABL 26.2. All of the games listed below will...
