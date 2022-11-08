Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
Eater
This Affordable Pasta Pop-Up With a Cult Following in the East Bay Just Landed a Permanent Home
Sfizio, the popular pasta pop-up that’s been moving through Oakland and Oakland since 2020, has finally landed a permanent home: Chef Matt Solimano is set to bring Sfizio to Rockridge, taking over the Noodle Theory space and throwing open the doors in spring 2023. Solimano kicked around the idea...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Eater
Boichik Bagels Just Opened Its First Shop on the Peninsula
Emily Winston’s New York-style bagels just debuted in Palo Alto on November 10 in a major way. The BakerBot-made bagels are ready at the bakery’s new shop, which soft opened at 7 a.m. at 855 El Camino Real, according to the Peninsula Foodist. Fans can line up (as they certainly will) to get the New York Times-acclaimed spreads and shmears. The new shop is located in Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village between Wildseed and CVS.
Eater
Belly Up to This Tiny New Sake and Koryori Bar Near Japantown
It seems these days San Francisco is more sake-soaked than ever with the fermented Japanese beverage popping up on trendy restaurant menus and infiltrating beverage pairings at some of the city’s finest restaurants. Now, there’s an itty-bitty new bar dedicated to the drink and backed by the deep knowledge of a certified sake sommelier. Chika & Sake, a bar and restaurant, opens today, Thursday, November 10 at 1700 Laguna Street, about two blocks away from the Japan Center Malls. On top of a rotating list of nearly three dozen sakes available by the glass, carafe, and bottle, there’s also a menu of Japanese small plates ranging from sauteed mushrooms in soy to plates of sashimi.
Eater
A Team of Industry Vets Is Taking Over This High-Profile Lower Haight Corner
A new neighborhood bar and restaurant will fill the empty corner space at Haight and Pierce streets when it opens next spring in the Lower Haight. STOA arrives with backing from four partners: industry vets Allyson Jossel, Gonzalo Guzmán, Joji Sumi, and Yanni Kehagiaras, all of whom helped grow San Francisco favorite Nopalito, as well as a number of other local restaurants, over the years. But despite the affiliation to that restaurant, the new spot is meant to be its own entity — in other words, don’t expect Mexican food or an agave-focused bar menu. Instead, STOA will share a kindred spirit with Nopalito in less tangible ways. “If people enjoy the experience when they dine at Nopalito, or they like our ethos, then they’re gonna find something similar — they’re going to be able to feel that,” Jossel says.
Eater
This 117-Year-Old Classic North Beach Restaurant Is Finally Reopening
The Savoy Tivoli, originally opened in 1906 at 1434 Grant Avenue, is set to reopen after closing during the pandemic. The 117-year-old restaurant and bar is a veritable San Francisco institution: the Ramones played at the bar in 1976; it was the original home of the city’s holiday special “Beach Blanket Babylon;” and it’s situated a block from the original publishing location of City Lights. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant and bar will reopen after finishing up final inspections by the health department.
Eater
These 7 Bay Area Restaurants Just Got Added to the California Michelin Guide
It seems congrats are in order for a handful of Bay Area restaurants. As of November 9, more than three dozen restaurants have been added to the California Michelin Guide, including seven restaurants in San Francisco, Oakland, and Sonoma. The announcement comes about one month ahead of the unveiling of the tire company’s most anticipated news: the annual awarding of coveted Michelin stars, which we now know will take place on December 5 at an event in Los Angeles.
Eater
Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year
As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Romantic Things To Do in San Francisco
With its rolling hills, endless views, and architectural wonders, San Francisco is undoubtedly one of America’s most romantic cities. And there are plenty of ways to make this Valentine’s Day — or any day — even more special in the City by the Bay. Social-distancing remains...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley restaurant merger shuts down wood-fired pizza program
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
foodgressing.com
Golden Boy Pizza San Francisco: “Sanfrancilian” pizza [Review]
We visited Golden Boy Pizza, an iconic, family-owned and operated San Francisco pizza spot which has been around since the 19070s. They’re just a takeaway window located in San Francisco’s Little Italy. It’s the sort of place people line up for. Golden Boy Pizza specializes in what...
7x7.com
Like Butter: Life is smooth inside this 1926 Presidio Heights home, asking $11.35 million
There's a lot to like about this lovely yellow home. Built in 1924, she's a classical three-story beauty with several elegant windows, all ornately framed from the outside, set against the lush Cypress and eucalyptus trees of the Presidio. With the Presidio Golf Course barely more than a block to...
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for November 11-13
Visit West End Nursery's amazing Christmas House in San Rafael. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Get a head start on the holidays...
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
This is the Bay Area Favourite Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of the most favourite desserts in the United States, and the New York style cheesecake possibly one of the most famous of all because of its dense, smooth and rich texture.That was until the Basque cheesecake from San Sebastian’s La Viña Restaurant in Spain, became Bay Area's most popular cheesecake, surpassing in popularity all time favourites such as the New York or Japanese cheesecake.
Eater
How This Food Access Nonprofit Is Continuing Cala’s Legacy With Chef-Led Dinners
Walking into the Farming Hope space on Fell Street, where Gabriela Cámara’s Cala once took up residence, is like walking into a verdant dinner party. The organization recently hosted its third chef-led dinner, an event that connects high-end cuisine to its mission of combatting San Francisco’s issues surrounding food access. Andie Sobrepeña, the co-executive director of Farming Hope, started the dinner on November 5 by reminding guests that everything they’d eat on their six-course menu is root to stem. “This is about what we can do in our own homes to reduce waste,” Sobrepeña says. “We really believe we can change these statistics together.”
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
daytrippen.com
7 Best Bay Area Kids Birthday Party Places
Finding the perfect place for a children’s birthday party in the San Francisco Bay Area can be tedious. We have compiled a list of some of the best Bay Area birthday party places. Search through party listings from toddlers to teens. Many of these party venues offer packages to fit all budgets. If we missed your favorite place, let us know in the comment section.
Comments / 3