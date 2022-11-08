Read full article on original website
Related
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
Jaja, Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo, is Going to Steal Your Heart
Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates. Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good
Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
Expanding fish footprint: $5M grant to remove stream barriers across Michigan
A $5 million grant will be used to open up rivers and streams to more fish and other aquatic species across 14 Michigan counties.
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week
Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
After being told to stop, Michigan house to return with tweaked Christmas decorations
The house, known for its elaborate holiday displays, had to skip Halloween.
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek
The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To
How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0