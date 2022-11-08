ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society

This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award

Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good

Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

