The annual Gerald and Susan Eckert Philanthropic Service Award ceremony held this month honored Lois Morgan ′54, M. Diane Koken ′72 and John K. Herr III. The presentation in the Eckert Art Gallery, located in the Winter Visual and Performing Arts Center, recognizes the recipients’ hard work and encourages others in service and philanthropic support. At the event, the recipients’ names were added to the award plaque outside the art gallery.

MILLERSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO