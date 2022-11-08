1.Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark- Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer Bike Ride November 12th-13th. The Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer bike ride are taking place this weekend with the Winter Wonder Walk is taking place November 12th and the Reindeer Bike Ride taking place November 13th! The Winter Wonder Walk goes from 6pm to 8pm with check in starting at 5:30pm on Saturday, the 12th. Enjoy nearly 2 miles of Christmas lights at your own pace for this unique experience of the Christmas Light Show. You can find more information about the walk here. The Reindeer Bike ride takes place on Sunday, November 13th from 6pm to 8pm, with check in starting at 5:30pm. The Reindeer bike ride is a fun and magical experience for the whole family. Get into the spirit of Christmas as you ride your bike through almost 2 miles of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Reindeer Bike Ride here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO