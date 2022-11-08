Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
discoverkalamazoo.com
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 11/11-11/13
1.Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark- Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer Bike Ride November 12th-13th. The Winter Wonder Walk and Reindeer bike ride are taking place this weekend with the Winter Wonder Walk is taking place November 12th and the Reindeer Bike Ride taking place November 13th! The Winter Wonder Walk goes from 6pm to 8pm with check in starting at 5:30pm on Saturday, the 12th. Enjoy nearly 2 miles of Christmas lights at your own pace for this unique experience of the Christmas Light Show. You can find more information about the walk here. The Reindeer Bike ride takes place on Sunday, November 13th from 6pm to 8pm, with check in starting at 5:30pm. The Reindeer bike ride is a fun and magical experience for the whole family. Get into the spirit of Christmas as you ride your bike through almost 2 miles of Christmas lights. You can find more information about the Reindeer Bike Ride here.
WWMTCw
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
beerconnoisseur.com
New Holland Brewing Co. Announces Battle Creek Brewpub Opening
New Holland Brewing Co. in Holland, Michigan has announced that its Battle Creek location is now open. Full details are below. Holland, Mich. — New Holland Brewing Co. is set to open an all-new brewpub, micro-brewhouse and micro-distillery in Battle Creek, Michigan in Spring 2023. This long-anticipated brewpub will feature a collection of menu items from the brewery's existing restaurant locations, small-batch releases of beers and spirits crafted on-site and much more.
Jaja, Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo, is Going to Steal Your Heart
Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates. Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.
Jackson family ready to help with Thankasgiving turkey need
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Finding a way to give back to their community. For Melissa and Jonathon Greene it’s a dream that started in their home garden during the pandemic. “I ended up doing what most people do when they have a garden is overproducing vegetables, so my husband built this big beautiful cart and […]
Will Southwest Michigan Break Another November Heat Record Today?
Kalamazoo area's last day in the 70s could break yet another November heat record. Then comes the snow. The average high for November 10th in Southwest Michigan is 50 degrees. Reaching the 70s this time of year, even for unpredictable Michigan, is very rare. At least, it used to be very rare. WWMT meteorologist Jeff Porter tells us that he is forecasting a high of 74 degrees today.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WOOD
Adopt Peridot or Yor from the Harbor Humane Society
This week’s trip to the Harbor Humane Society introduces us to two new pets up for adoption. This sweet dog has a story of survival and would love to curl up with a family he could call his own, along with a soft, calico cat looking for a lap. (Nov. 10, 2022)
Michigan Will See Its First Ever Olive Burger Festival Next Year
Whether your love it or hate it, the olive burger is synonymous with the Mitten. A staple on menus at restaurants across Michigan, the beloved olive burger is finally getting its due with a festival dedicated entirely to the unique food creation. Origins of the Olive Burger. If you're tracing...
Family-Owned K-Med Pharmacy in Kalamazoo Has Closed for Good
Apparently, K-Med, a family-owned pharmacy in Kalamazoo, has shut its doors. I was browsing the Nextdoor app when I came across a post from a Pat Huston that said,. K-Med is CLOSED. They have transferred their prescriptions to Walgreen and their phone number automatically rings at Walgreens. There is a sign on their door stating this info too. I did not receive any direct information about this from them — I had recently switched from Walgreens to K-Med. Am now at Costco looking into their pharmacy after having unusually good service in all other areas (vision, hearing, general quality and courtesy).
fox2detroit.com
Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Yes, Those Candy Canes Have Already Been Sighted in Kalamazoo
Here we are on November 8th (as I type this) and already those famous candy canes have been seen in downtown Kalamazoo. If you're not familiar, Candy Cane Lane has been a tradition in the Kalamazoo area for decades. About a dozen, giant candy canes are erected along a sidewalk in Bronson Park and provide the perfect setting for a magical stroll, pictures, and so on.
WWMT
Battle Creek cannabis shops to stay open until midnight starting Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Marijuana shops in the cereal city are allowed to stay open much later starting Friday. On Nov. 1, the Battle Creek City Commission approved a plan for stores to stay open until midnight. Vote approved: Battle Creek City commissioners vote to allow cannabis shops to...
After being told to stop, Michigan house to return with tweaked Christmas decorations
The house, known for its elaborate holiday displays, had to skip Halloween.
