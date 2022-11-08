(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.

