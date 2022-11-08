Read full article on original website
Netting comes down at Suite Shots in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Icy conditions and wind is responsible for taking the netting down at Fargo's newest golf facility. Suite Shots said in a Facebook post Thursday that the break-away clips operated properly, bringing the nets down to prevent severe damage. The first "break away" happened early in the winter,...
TK Marshall Breaks Down NDSU's Ferocious Rushing Attack
NDSU running back TK Marshall joined Big Game James McCarty to discuss some Bison football. He talked about their effective rushing attack last weekend at Western Illinois and previewed this weeks game at Southern Illinois.
Weather causes comedian to reschedule Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- So much for laughs at Scheels Arena Friday night. Despite hopes to get on stage, comedian Bert Kreischer has announced that his scheduled show at the Scheels Arena in Fargo is being rescheduled. Winter weather is being described as the reason the show is being moved. Kreischer...
NDSU Wrestling Is Ranked No. 19 In The Week 1 NWCA Coaches Poll
The North Dakota State wrestling team is ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since January 9, 2019. The Bison came in ranked at No. 19 in the Week 1 National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Wrestling Coaches Top 25 poll. Last Friday in the season opener...
11-9-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week the coaches discuss the flow of their offenses, the flexibility their quarterbacks have in the playbook, and the trust they have in those QBs to call audibles at the line of scrimmage.
11-10-22 Thursdays with Tony
10:23 - Shawn Dobberstein Executive Director at Hector International Airport joins the show. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region. Tony has never been...
Activities and Events for Veteran's Day in Fargo-Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- As the winter weather moves out of the FM Metro, Veteran's Day celebrations are taking center stage. Below is a list of activities happening throughout Fargo-Moorhead Friday. They include:. Veterans Day program at the Fargo Air museum at 11:00am. Fargo VFW, and Fargo American Legion will be...
I-29 closed between Grand Forks, Fargo due to Winter Weather
(Fargo, ND) -- It didn't take long for I-29 to get bad enough for officials to shut it down. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the highway from Grand Forks to Fargo is closed as blowing snow, freezing rain, and more severe winter weather rolls through the area. The...
Fargo Police use IAU to reduce vehicle break-ins near NDSU
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is using its Intelligence and Analysis Unit to reduce a pattern of vehicle break-ins near the North Dakota State University campus. In September, IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Drive North near the campus of NDSU, with 13 vehicles broken into on 12 separate days. This much activity indicated that the neighborhood was a hotspot for these incidents.
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
Voter turnout up slightly for North Dakota, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The polls were busy both in Moorhead and Fargo for election night, and that held true across both Minnesota and North Dakota as well. North Dakota approached nearly half of registered voter turnout this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office shows that about 42.8% of registered voters in the state cast a ballot during the midterms. That equates to about 242,000 voters. The eligible voters in the state sits at around 565,000.
11-10-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Thursday November 10th, 2022. Guests include Mayor Brain Holmer, Cass County Sherif Jesse Jahner, Highway Patrol Captain Brian Niewind, and JK Property CEO John Knosalla.
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
West Fargo Schools to hold remote learning Thursday
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools students are set to learn remotely Thursday in the wake of the season's first winter storm moving into the area. The District tells WDAY Radio that learners will not come to school for classes but will remain at home and join their classes virtually. Teachers will be expected to work from home and instruction will occur virtually for all learners, per the inclement weather schedules found on the District Calendar page of the School District's website.
Portland man identified following fatal two-vehicle crash
(Portland, ND) -- A man has been identified following a November 8th two-vehicle fatal crash that happened about seven miles southwest of Portland, North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Ryan Domier was traveling eastbound on 3rd street NE when he struck a separate vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Scott Hovde, when he was traveling southbound on 145th Ave Northeast. Troopers say the intersection is "unregulated", meaning there was no stop signs, yield signs, or other traffic control devices.
Warren home heavily damaged after fire
(Warren, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating a blaze that broke out in Polk County Wednesday morning. The Polk County Sheriffs' office tells WDAY Radio that crews were called to a home in the 35000 block of 120th street Northwest in Warren just before 7 a.m. to reports of a fire. When authorities arrived, the home was found to be engulfed in flames.
Local Green Beret featured speaker for Veterans Day event at Fargo Air Museum
(Fargo, ND) A big event is happening in Fargo Friday morning to honor local veterans. "We have so much support for veterans in this community it's amazing," said Jason Hicks, Commander of United Patriotic Bodies. Hicks says their annual Veterans Day event is happening tomorrow morning at the Fargo Air...
Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner cites campaign exhaustion while thanking supporters for convincing election night win
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner is thanking his supporters after his convincing win in Tuesday's election. He says the campaign was long and demanding. "Yeah we're pretty exhausted. So I announced back on right around January 4th January 5th that I was seeking re-election and so by the time that last night came around, you know it's 10 months of campaigning and so certainly, like I said we're exhausted. When I say we, my wife, myself and our committee," said Jahner.
Fargo Police, FBI to have first of its kind outreach to local apartment complex
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and the FBI are working to build and strengthen relationships with residents at The Arbors. The department is sending out officers to reach out to people living at the South Fargo apartment complex on 23rd Street South across from Countryside Trailer Court. With approval and assistance from the management of The Arbors, law enforcement personnel from the FPD and FBI, including detectives, Special Agents and uniformed patrol, will be knocking on doors and having conversations with residents. FBI personnel will include interpreters to communicate with residents whose primary language may not be English. Agencies are not conducting search warrants or searching for specific individuals.
