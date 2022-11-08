Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.

KIMBERLING CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO