FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joplin, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The McAuley Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with College Heights Christian School on November 11, 2022, 15:55:00.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area students participate in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot
Blue Eye and Reeds Spring students take their shot at qualifying rounds for the Elks Hoop Shoot. The Elks Hoop Shoot is a free throw program for youth ages eight to 13 years old, which has been going strong for almost 50 years. Through the Hoop Shoot program, the Elks have been “developing and reinforcing grit in children” long before researchers and experts concluded that grit is so important for our children, according to the Elks website.
koamnewsnow.com
Fairland’s Schertz, Powell sign to play college softball
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A pair of Fairland High School softball standouts signed on Thursday to continue their careers at the college level. Erica Schertz signed to play at Division I Wichita State, while Kinley Powell signed to play at Labette CC in southeast Kansas. “They had good plans for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin leaf pick-up beginning soon
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s annual residential leaf pick-up program starts soon, weather permitting the city said. On November 28th, the Monday after Thanksgiving, crews begin picking up leaves in the outlying areas of Joplin, working their way inward. The City of Joplin has a leaf pick-up map. It tells residents in what order their neighborhoods fall.
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
The Big Three: Mojo burger razed, chain reaction crash, Veteran Honored 56 years later
KOAM TV STUDIOS – These are the most-shared, most-read and most-popular live and local stories this week from our website and social media. We share them live every Friday morning at 6:40 a.m. on KOAM-7 and 7:40 a.m. on FOX-14. BIG STORY #3: A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Major Accident Blocking Both Lanes on Hwy 60 Near Nowata
Bartlesville Radio has been informed by the Nowata County Sheriff's Department that as of about 2:45 pm this afternoon (Friday, November 11) a vehicular accident has occurred on Highway 60 near Road 411 just outside of the city of Nowata that is blocking both the north and south lanes of Highway 60. Traffic is unable to proceed in either direction at this time.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
fourstateshomepage.com
Salvaging the past in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the oldest buildings in a Southeast Kansas community have been given a new lease on life, thanks largely to the efforts of one man, and he’s up to it again, to the benefit of area families. The phrase “they don’t make them like...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson 6th grade teacher “Out of this World”
A 6th grade teacher at Buchanan Intermediate school has been named the “Out of this World Teacher” for the month of October by Central Bank and local radio station KRZK, Legends 106.3 FM. Kelly Neal has been with the Branson School District since 2000. “It is such an...
City of Joplin details this year’s “Leaf Pick-Up” program
The City of Joplin details this year's "Leaf Pick-Up" program to help keep storm drains clean and creek pollution down.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
Sunshine Lamp Trolley to suspend services beginning Nov. 28
The City of Joplin today announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28.
Miami Public Library announces closure until Nov. 14
The Miami Public Library today announced its closure for the remainder of the week.
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Veterans fill Clay Cooper Theatre for annual tribute show
Veterans and their families filled the seats of the Clay Cooper Theatre for most of the day on Monday, Nov. 7, to enjoy the 2022 Clay Cooper Veterans Tribute Show. The entertainment line-up began at 10 a.m. with a performance by 1950’s show Hot Rods & High Heels. Following lunch at the theatre, this year’s tribute show began at 1:30 p.m. and was emceed by Clay Cooper himself.
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
Name added to Vietnam Memorial at Joplin Memorial Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 a name was added to the Korean and Vietnam Memorial on the west side of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Quality Memorials of Carthage, Mo. engraved the additional name. Lawrence McCrea The Memorial Honors, “Combat Dead of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.” It was dedicated in May of 1973. McCrea’s name is added for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Connecticut Avenue open after gas leak
JOPLIN, Mo. — Fire Chief Andy Nimmo has confirmed that the gas leak closure has been resolved. Connecticut Ave is now open again. The gas leak was reportedly caused by 3rd party crew hitting a 4in main. It has since been fixed. JOPLIN, Mo. — Connecticut Ave. between 20th...
