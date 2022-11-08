Read full article on original website
CW33 NewsFix
Peppermint Chip Milkshake, chicken tortilla soup back at Chick-fil-A
DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday season is officially here and to celebrate the return of the season, Chick-fil-A has brought back two fan-favorite menu items. The U.S. fast-food chain has officially brought back its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and its Chicken Tortilla Soup. “Our Chicken Tortilla Soup is comforting and hearty...
These restaurants have the best chicken sandwiches in Dallas, per Yelp reviewers
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most simple, yet delicious offerings in food these days is the ever-so-popular chicken sandwich. Usually found with fried chicken, sauce, and some pickles smashed between two buns there are still more ways to enjoy this entree outside the norm. It’s a beautiful day...
Frisco grocery stores adapt to competition, customer demands
Enthusiastic shoppers attending the grand opening of H-E-B's debut in North Texas with the Frisco store opening Sept. 21. (Courtesy H-E-B) Frisco is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market.
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
Vintage fashion is making a comeback! Here are some vintage looks you can get from Galleria Dallas
No matter which decade fits your vibe, take inspiration from decades past with these looks from Galleria Dallas.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top Japanese restaurants to dine at around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Japanese food is one of the most highly sought-after cuisines in the world, especially if you’re looking to get your sushi fix. But what about a popular treat in Japanese cuisine that may not span as far as sushi does?. Friday, November 11 is Pocky...
Thrillist
15 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants That Have Thanksgiving Dinner Covered
Creating a flawless Thanksgiving meal at home can be filled with mishaps and disappointment—just look at any number of TV sitcom episodes as proof. So, why not give the oven and dishwasher a day off and spend quality time making memories instead of basting birds and crushing cranberries? Whether it’s an intimate affair between you and your special someone or a gathering of the entire family, leave the cooking to the professional chefs and start an entirely new tradition at someone else’s table. (You can always dust off the good china for sandwiches made from the leftovers, after all.) We’ve gathered 15 of our favorite spots that will be open this Turkey Day, from Mexican cantinas and seafood shacks to steakhouses galore, each awaiting your reservation and the chance to make this holiday the true culinary event it should be.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
Dallas Observer
Veteran Seafood Stalwart Lefty’s Is a Lobster Lover’s Paradise
Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:
Louis Vuitton Has An Extravagant Ranch Hidden In Texas & Here’s What It’s Like To Visit
The Parisian fashion brand Louis Vuitton has had its own Wild West-style ranch nestled in the middle of Texas since 2019, and fashion lovers recently got a glimpse of what lies behind the gate. The opulent LV Rochambeau Ranch is located in rural Alvarado, TX, right outside of the Dallas-Fort...
peoplenewspapers.com
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
'Haunted' Texas Jamba Location Closes Its Doors After 20 Years
At least six building tenants have reported ghosts.
Lucky Arlington resident claims $1 million scratch-off prize
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A lucky Arlington resident is the latest North Texan to join the millionaires club after they won a $1 million scratch-off ticket prize.The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning Million Dollar Loteria ticket at the Kroger located at 2350 SE Green Oaks Blvd. in Arlington.This was the last of the top 12 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Customers Search for Savings at Salvage Grocery Stores
Grocery prices have shot up faster than we’ve seen in decades. The latest Consumer Price Index for North Texas showed prices for food at home rose 16.8% from September 2021 to September 2022. That’s the biggest 12-month increase in 48 years. The NBC 5 Responds team spoke to...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Dallas, Texas Daiquiri Shop Makes Amazing Booze Creations
If you like the fruity, sweet, frozen goodness of daiquiris, this Texas business is gonna knock your socks off! Alky Therapy Daiquiris & Desserts drive-thru is located at 3001 Knox Street, Suite 109, in Dallas, Texas(75205.) According to their Facebook page, sadly the flagship location in Shreveport is closed due to a recent fire. The good news for the folks in North Louisiana however, is that Alky's is actively looking for a new location to reopen in that area. So, be on the lookout!
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
fox4news.com
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
