While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh closing its doors
Mike Kelly, owner of the Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh, says the toll of the pandemic made it impossible to recover and stay open.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
NBC New York
Got a Spare 35-Foot Spruce? This Hudson Valley City Wants Yours for Christmas — But Only if It's Blue
Why does this sound like a Charlie Brown special? At least this one won't be made of aluminum -- or pink. Newburgh is looking for a Christmas tree -- and the city in New York's Orange County has a few requirements. Does yours meet their specs? Specifically, Newburgh is looking...
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Town of Newburgh Fire Leaves One Deceased, More Injured
Unfortunate news coming from the Town of Newburgh. Yesterday, Tuesday, November 8th, the Town of Newburgh police responded to a residence on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh, for the report of a house fire. The Town of Newburgh Police were assisted by the Middlehope Fire Department, Cronomer Valley...
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Hudson Valley Residents Must Stop Letting Dogs Poop Inside Cemetery
Local police are asking the public for dog owners to stop allowing dogs to poop inside a Hudson Valley cemetery. Police warn they will make arrests soon. This week the Rosendale Police Department informed the public after receiving several complaints about dogs pooping inside an Ulster County cemetery. Hudson Valley...
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
“Citizens at Risk”: Colossal Newburgh Fire Reignites Year-Long Debate
A massive weekend blaze in the City of Newburgh not only threatened the lives of Hudson Valley residents and first responders, but resurfaced a debate that has been raging since January. Apartment Fire in Newburgh, NY. City of Newburgh Firefighters reported on the fire that ignited Saturday night, sharing that...
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Curbed
Tenants in Kingston Just Gave Themselves a Rent Reduction
Kingston made history last summer as the first upstate city to adopt rent stabilization and install a rent-guidelines board. On Wednesday night, that board voted 6 to 3 to lower rents for 1,200 apartments by 15 percent — an unprecedented move in New York. The board also set a fair-market adjustment rate for tenants who appeal rent increases made between January 2019 and August 2022, deciding in another 6-to-3 vote that rents should not have increased more than 16 percent during that period. (The vote fell along the same lines in both cases: Two property-owner representatives and one public representative voted against. The tenant representatives, joined by four public representatives, voted in favor.) “This reduction represents a paradigm shift in how we address the needs of the many over unregulated market conditions,” Michael Tierney, who voted in favor of the reduction as a tenant representative to the board, said in a statement.
newpaltz.edu
Farmer’s Choice: Marijuana Dispensary to Open in New Paltz
When Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016, New Paltz native George Vlamis decided it was time to move. Interested in learning about the new retail business, Vlamis temporarily relocated to learn everything he could about the cannabis space and the laws and regulations that would come with operating a dispensary. Five...
Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired
In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
