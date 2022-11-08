ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business

They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
KERHONKSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?

Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
Curbed

Tenants in Kingston Just Gave Themselves a Rent Reduction

Kingston made history last summer as the first upstate city to adopt rent stabilization and install a rent-guidelines board. On Wednesday night, that board voted 6 to 3 to lower rents for 1,200 apartments by 15 percent — an unprecedented move in New York. The board also set a fair-market adjustment rate for tenants who appeal rent increases made between January 2019 and August 2022, deciding in another 6-to-3 vote that rents should not have increased more than 16 percent during that period. (The vote fell along the same lines in both cases: Two property-owner representatives and one public representative voted against. The tenant representatives, joined by four public representatives, voted in favor.) “This reduction represents a paradigm shift in how we address the needs of the many over unregulated market conditions,” Michael Tierney, who voted in favor of the reduction as a tenant representative to the board, said in a statement.
KINGSTON, NY
newpaltz.edu

Farmer’s Choice: Marijuana Dispensary to Open in New Paltz

When Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016, New Paltz native George Vlamis decided it was time to move. Interested in learning about the new retail business, Vlamis temporarily relocated to learn everything he could about the cannabis space and the laws and regulations that would come with operating a dispensary. Five...
NEW PALTZ, NY
101.5 WPDH

Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired

In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
