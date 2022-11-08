ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

WVNS

Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley Veterans Day Parade has been postponed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley – American Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed due to potentially disagreeable weather conditions as confirmed Thursday afternoon. A Wednesday release from ‘Beckley Events’ indicated intentions for the Veterans Parade Committee to make a decision at noon Thursday regarding whether the Veterans...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Veterans Day Parade postponed, combined with Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, reports today, November 10, 2022 the Beckley’s America Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed. The parade, scheduled for tomorrow, November 11, 2022, has been delayed due to the potential weather the area may experience. The Veterans Day parade will now be combined with the Christmas […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

City of Bluefield to host town hall

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield will host a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, 6:00 pm at the Bluefield City Hall office, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV. Purpose is to inform the community of upcoming projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company, in conjunction...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Small Town Firehouse Crumbling From The ‘Ground Up’

The Mullens Fire Department building is at risk of washing away, according to Fire Chief Justin England. He said the building itself is solid but the foundation is eroding from underneath. The building is located along the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County. England said firefighters noticed a crack in the...
MULLENS, WV
WSAZ

Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Leak resolved, water restored in Vago

UPDATE: VAGO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Friday afternoon leak affecting some Greenbrier County residents has reportedly been resolved. A Friday evening announcement from The City of Lewisburg indicates the restoration of the utility following repairs from city workers, which got underway upon the location of the leak in the afternoon.
LEWISBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Kroger will not close

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division said on Thursday that the Gassaway Kroger location will not close in January of 2023 as previously reported. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue […]
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

