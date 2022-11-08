Read full article on original website
Crossroads Mall 2022 holiday hours
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Who is ready for Christmas shopping? It is that time of year again and Crossroads Mall is ready for business. The following is the calendar for the extended Christmas hours for the season. Hours may change. Erik Smith, the Crossroads Mall General Manager, expressed his feelings for the holiday turnout this […]
Beckley Veterans Day Parade has been postponed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley – American Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed due to potentially disagreeable weather conditions as confirmed Thursday afternoon. A Wednesday release from ‘Beckley Events’ indicated intentions for the Veterans Parade Committee to make a decision at noon Thursday regarding whether the Veterans...
Beckley Veterans Day Parade postponed, combined with Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield, reports today, November 10, 2022 the Beckley’s America Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed. The parade, scheduled for tomorrow, November 11, 2022, has been delayed due to the potential weather the area may experience. The Veterans Day parade will now be combined with the Christmas […]
City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
City of Bluefield to host town hall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield will host a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, 6:00 pm at the Bluefield City Hall office, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV. Purpose is to inform the community of upcoming projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company, in conjunction...
Aynae Simmons LIVE from the Wild Rock Fire at the New River Gorge - Fayette County | November 10, 2022
Aynae Simmons LIVE from the Wild Rock Fire at the New River Gorge - Fayette County | November 10, 2022. Aynae Simmons LIVE from the Wild Rock Fire at the …. Aynae Simmons LIVE from the Wild Rock Fire at the New River Gorge - Fayette County | November 10, 2022.
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Kanawha shelter takes in more than a dozen abandoned puppies Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — More than a dozen puppies are looking for homes after being dumped in Kanawha County, officials said. Nineteen puppies arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association on Thursday and will soon be available for adoption, the organization said in a Facebook post. The puppies will...
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
Diesel fuel fire at old Hobet Mine site in West Virginia contained
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say a fire has been contained at the old Hobet Mine site after a diesel tank caught fire. According to Boone County 911 dispatchers, workers were on site to remove the tank and were unaware there was still fuel in the tank. Dispatchers say the fire ignited when […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Small Town Firehouse Crumbling From The ‘Ground Up’
The Mullens Fire Department building is at risk of washing away, according to Fire Chief Justin England. He said the building itself is solid but the foundation is eroding from underneath. The building is located along the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County. England said firefighters noticed a crack in the...
Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing
As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 20 puppies are now safe after being taken Thursday morning to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association. Patrolman Mullins with the South Charleston Police Department said the puppies were found abandoned near Alum Creek Elementary School. “The puppies are located basically near the baseball fields...
UPDATE: Leak resolved, water restored in Vago
UPDATE: VAGO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Friday afternoon leak affecting some Greenbrier County residents has reportedly been resolved. A Friday evening announcement from The City of Lewisburg indicates the restoration of the utility following repairs from city workers, which got underway upon the location of the leak in the afternoon.
West Virginia Kroger will not close
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division said on Thursday that the Gassaway Kroger location will not close in January of 2023 as previously reported. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue […]
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Raleigh County could have its newest street after upcoming commission meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include approval of a new street, as well as five addresses in Raleigh...
VIDEO: Fully-involved fire takes over abandoned structure in Cabin Creek, West Virginia
CABIN CREEK, WV (WOWK) — East Bank Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) says it was dispatched to a structure fire in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. Cabin Creek VFD was also on the scene. The fire was fully-involved when crews arrived, East Bank VFD says. Metro 911 tells 13 News […]
