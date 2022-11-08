Read full article on original website
Man arrested for two counts of assault after threatening nurses
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces assault charges after threatening two registered nurses at Princeton Community Hospital. According to reports from Sr. Patrolman J.D. Shrewsbury of the Princeton Police Department, on Friday, October 28, 2022, Shrewsbury, along with Patrolman T.D. Cook, and Patrolman S.W. Owens responded to the Emergency Room Department of Princeton Community Hospital at approximately 10:14am regarding a combative patient.
Hundreds of pills, meth, heroin/fentanyl, guns found during traffic stop
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Danville man faces several charges following a traffic stop last Tuesday during which a litany of illegal substances were discovered in the vehicle. The Chapmanville Police Department reports that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Patrolman D.M. Christian, Patrolman M.A. Honeycutt, and Sgt. E.C. Ferrell...
One person dead after hit and run
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at approximately 2:19 pm, Sr/Tpr. R. A. Evick II and TFC. C. A. Lewis, assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a pedestrian struck by vehicle on Big Harts Road in Harts, WV. The vehicle fled...
City of Bluefield to host town hall
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield will host a Town Hall with Cardinal Natural Gas Company, Monday November 14, 6:00 pm at the Bluefield City Hall office, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV. Purpose is to inform the community of upcoming projects. Cardinal Natural Gas Company, in conjunction...
Beckley Veterans Day Parade has been postponed
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley – American Legion Veterans Parade has been postponed due to potentially disagreeable weather conditions as confirmed Thursday afternoon. A Wednesday release from ‘Beckley Events’ indicated intentions for the Veterans Parade Committee to make a decision at noon Thursday regarding whether the Veterans...
Prep Football: Independence defense delivers playoff win against Bluefield
Coal City – For all of the record breaking numbers Judah Price and the Independence offense have put up this season the Patriots’ playoff victory Friday night largely hinged on their ability to maintain their eye-popping pace on defense (3.4 points allowed per game). With the Indy offense...
Prep Football Playoffs: Price’s field goal lifts GW over Princeton 31-28
Jordan Price picked a fine time for his first field goal of the season. Price booted a 28-yard field goal with 44 seconds left Friday night, allowing George Washington to escape with a 31-28 victory against Princeton in a wild, wacky and wet Class AAA playoff opener at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
Prep Football Playoff Roundup: Doddridge blanks Van, Fairmont Senior advances to quarterfinals
VAN — Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns to lead Doddridge County to a 43-0 victory over host Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Richards ran for touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16 yards and finished with 24 carries for 240 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Trenton Huffman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Landon Thomas, Tallon Snyder ran for a 32-yard score and Bryce McKinney had a 7-yard TD run.
Football Playoffs: Greenbrier West overpowers South Harrison
CHARMCO – Every football player secretly loves to play in the mud. Friday night South Harrison and Greenbrier West were afforded that opportunity on the biggest stage thanks to Mother Nature. Meeting in the state football playoffs for the first time, the No. 9-rated Hawks and the No. 8...
