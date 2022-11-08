VAN — Seth Richards ran for three touchdowns to lead Doddridge County to a 43-0 victory over host Van Friday night in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Richards ran for touchdown runs of 14, 46 and 16 yards and finished with 24 carries for 240 yards to lead the Bulldogs. Trenton Huffman threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Landon Thomas, Tallon Snyder ran for a 32-yard score and Bryce McKinney had a 7-yard TD run.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO