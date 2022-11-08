ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Takeoff to Be Honored With Public Funeral in Atlanta

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
Fans of Takeoff will be able to mourn the rapper in person. On Tuesday, Atlanta ’s State Farm Arena announced that it will host a public funeral to honor the late Migos member this Friday.

Fans who are residents of Georgia can pay their respects to Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston last week, during a public “Celebration of Life” scheduled for Friday at noon. Fans can claim free tickets to the event on Tuesday.

“Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today,” a statement about the event said. “The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend to so many.”

Photos and videos will be prohibited inside the event and media will not be allowed entry. Takeoff’s family also asked fans that in lieu of flowers or gifts, fans donate to the Rocket Foundation , a non-profit organization focused on preventing gun violence with community-based solutions.

“For security reasons, no gifts or arts will be allowed inside or near the venue,” a statement from the venue said.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III — a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia — is set to officiate the service, telling TMZ that Takeoff had been “a faithful member” of the church since his youth.

“He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole,” Curney said.

While no details have been shared about which of Takeoff’s celebrity friends and fellow musicians will be in attendance, Drake postponed his scheduled show at New York City’s Apollo Theatre to “ pay respect to our dear friend this weekend .” TMZ also reported that Justin Bieber will perform at the funeral.

No arrests have been made related to the killing of Takeoff , and police said they don’t believe Takeoff was directly involved in the altercation that led a man to shoot the rapper twice.

