Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee's all-time football results on Nov. 12
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 11. Kickoff is slated for noon EST. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 19th timenthe Vols have played on Nov. 12. The Vols are 10-6-2 in...
HBCU Football Featured Games of Week 11
Two conference championships and two divisional games highlight HBCU football for Week 11 in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC.
Comments / 0