No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 11. Kickoff is slated for noon EST. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup. Saturday’s game will mark the 19th timenthe Vols have played on Nov. 12. The Vols are 10-6-2 in...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO