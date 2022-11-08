Read full article on original website
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Which Areas in Texas Had the Biggest Property Price Increases?
Dallas - Plano (127.17% increase) Killeen Temple (101.93% increase) Brownsville-Harlingen (101.82% increase) San Antonio - New Braunfels (96.24% increase) The Metropolitan areas with the lowest increase were Amarillo, Laredo, Odessa, Midland and Victoria. Lubbock barely missed the top 10 coming in at an increase of 95.01% over the last 10...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
The Most Horrible Things to Run Over in Lubbock With Your Car
Like many people I commute everyday to work in Lubbock while living outside of the city limits but there seems to be one thing that always stands out to me and that's how many things are covering the roads. From hay bales to watermelons to road kill there are just things all over Lubbock County roads that seem to make driving frustrating.
Texans- Why Are We The Worst At Forgetting Things In an Uber?
According to the Uber Lost & Found Index, Texans are some of the worst about losing their stuff in an Uber. What is going on?. Austin. Austin is the major offender, coming in as the #1 most forgetful-of-their-things city in all of America, and it's their second year in a row claiming this honor. Coming in at #3 is Houston and #5 is Dallas, making Texas the only state to have more than one city in the top 10.
Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas
We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
Lubbock Blood Supplies Are Tragically Low
For the life of me, I don't understand why the good people of Lubbock aren't lining up to donate blood on the reg. It's really not that big of a deal. I took a quick look at my donor history and I've donated somewhere between 48-50 times since they removed the tattoo prohibition in 2008.
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
30+ Photos of The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale in Texas
Living in the lap of luxury isn't something that is exclusive to states like California and New York. There are some stunning and very pricy mansions here in Texas that will absolutely blow your mind. For example, this is currently the most expensive home for sale in Texas. Keep scrolling to see inside and learn a bit more about the property.
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
Lubbock Restaurants You Can Pre-Order From for Thanksgiving
If you are looking to do no cooking or less cooking and cleaning this Thanksgiving you have come to the right place. Here is the list of what places in Lubbock offer pre-orders from the host of your Thanksgiving party. Make sure you pay attention to the deadlines. Lubbock Restaurants...
Lubbock Give Back: Here’s How To Help Local Nonprofits In Need
Giving back and helping others is something we should always be doing, but if you’re wanting to help out a little extra during this holiday season, here‘s how. Lots of Lubbock nonprofits are in need, especially after the hard year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some nonprofits you can help and what they do for the community as a whole.
