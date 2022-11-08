ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Justin Sun-linked tokens resume trading on FTX at higher prices

Several crypto assets linked to Justin Sun, including Tron (TRX), Just (JST), Sun (SUN), BitTorrent Token (BTT), and Huobi Token (HT), have resumed trading on struggling crypto exchange FTX. Sun revealed this in a Nov. 10 tweet, adding that his team was working on the withdrawal function. Meanwhile, only TRX...
Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT

Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
Binance CEO expects more regulatory scrutiny following FTX implosion

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm backed out of the FTX deal because it did not make sense and the huge financial hole they would have had to cover. Speaking at the Indonesia Fintech Summit on Nov. 11, CZ said Binance already covers most of the markets that FTX.com operates in. Apart from that, his exchange has more customers than its embattled rival.
Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process

Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
Was FTX hacked? Deep dive reveals “backdoor” built into accounting software

Late on Friday evening, it has since been confirmed that a total of around $10 billion was moved from FTX to Alameda Research by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Speculation of a hack steadily appeared after several abnormal wallet transactions were highlighted, indicating that between $1-2 billion in client funds were unaccounted for. When SBF was questioned regarding the missing $1-2 billion, his response was “???”
FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins

After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
KuCoin CEO addresses rumours surrounding FTX, FTT exposure

BTC (20,504 BTC) USDT (1,075,909,241 USDT) The holdings snapshot was taken on Nov. 11 at 7:00 UTC and does not represent all of Kucoin’s holdings. Only major tokens on BTC, ETH, TRX, KCC, ALGO, ABR, OPT, and EOS are included. The full December audit report “will give even greater detail.”
Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice

Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:
Tether dollar peg sinks 1.7% as FTX-induced turmoil persists

The Tether (USDT) stablecoin showed signs of wavering on Nov. 10, sinking as low as $0.9806 as market uncertainty continues to reign. The fallout from FTX’s insolvency woes has piled on sell pressure across crypto markets. The seven-day performance for the top 100 tokens has seen double-digit losses across the board. The exceptions are several stablecoins — PAX Gold and OKB.
Crypto.com discloses partial reserves in bid to counter insolvency rumors

Kris Marszalek tweeted details of Crypto.com’s reserves in a bid to address insolvency rumors. Marszalek said the company holds 53,024 Bitcoin, 391,564 Ethereum, and other crypto assets totaling approximately $3 billion. He added that this represents “only a portion of our reserves,” and a Proof of Reserves audit is...
SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
Sequoia writes-off over $200M FTX investment as ‘worthless’

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital revealed that its investment in FTX is worthless, as it is marking the investment down to zero, according to a Nov. 10 note sent to its limited partners. Sequoia continued that its exposure to FTX is limited. According to the leading investment firm, its $150...
Galois Capital admits over 50% of its capital was locked up in FTX

In a discussion between CoinDesk and the Galois Capital co-founder, Kevin Zho, it was explained that a total of an estimated $40 million in funds are locked up in FTX at this time. The crypto hedge fund Galois Capital had earlier this year gained some renown for predicting the Terra...
Research: In spite of FTX catastrophe, Bitcoin whales lead aggressive accumulation phase

The events of the past week have led to significant sell pressure across the crypto market. Since FTX insolvency rumors broke on Nov. 6, peak outflows saw $270 billion leave the market. Despite the bearish market conditions, on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed all Bitcoin cohorts have flipped into accumulation...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF out as CEO as FTX files for bankruptcy; SEC Chairman’s ties with exchange under scrutiny

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 11 includes FTX filing for bankruptcy as John Ray III takes over from Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO, FTX users seeking to bypass bankruptcy process using the “Bahamas loophole”, US Congressman accused SEC Chairman of having dubious ties to FTX, and Crypto.com disclosing reserve holdings to allay rumors of insolvency.
Crypto Twitter distraught over FTX collapse

The world’s third largest exchange FTX collapsed within a matter of days and the community’s pain is visible to all on Crypto Twitter. Crypto Twitter has been plainly demonstrating the severe results of the FTX collapse. There are countless investors who had more than half of their funds...

