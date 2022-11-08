Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Justin Sun-linked tokens resume trading on FTX at higher prices
Several crypto assets linked to Justin Sun, including Tron (TRX), Just (JST), Sun (SUN), BitTorrent Token (BTT), and Huobi Token (HT), have resumed trading on struggling crypto exchange FTX. Sun revealed this in a Nov. 10 tweet, adding that his team was working on the withdrawal function. Meanwhile, only TRX...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto markets rocked as stablecoin reserves deplete, Curve 3pool concentrated by USDT, 60k BTC leaves Binance, Alameda shorts USDT
Following on from one of the craziest days in crypto history on Nov. 9, the 24/7 crypto markets keep investors busy. Binance released its proof-of-reserves, FTX’s stablecoin balance nears zero, the Curve 3pool became concentrated with USDT, and 60,000 BTC left Binance. Rumors are brewing of an Alameda Research short position on Tether USDT as it potentially looks for a last-ditch lifeline.
cryptoslate.com
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX crisis, Genesis Trading, Crypto.com emphasize transparency
BlockFi limits its platform activity and pauses client withdrawals amid the FTX crisis. In a Twitter post, BlockFi clarified that this is due to the lack of clarity on the FTX issue. The announcement comes two days after BlockFi COO, Flori Marquez, took to Twitter to share her views regarding the FTX debacle.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX seeks bailout to shore up liquidity; 60K BTC withdrawn from exchanges
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 10 includes SBF planning to raise funds to bailout FTX and make users whole, SEC chairman Gary Gensler advocating for more investor protection following FTX collapse, and Sequoia Capital writing off its over $200M investment in FTX as worthless. CryptoSlate Top Stories.
cryptoslate.com
Binance CEO expects more regulatory scrutiny following FTX implosion
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his firm backed out of the FTX deal because it did not make sense and the huge financial hole they would have had to cover. Speaking at the Indonesia Fintech Summit on Nov. 11, CZ said Binance already covers most of the markets that FTX.com operates in. Apart from that, his exchange has more customers than its embattled rival.
cryptoslate.com
Desperate FTX users employ shady tactics to bypass bankruptcy process
Social media is flooded with posts from desperate FTX users asking for help to withdraw locked funds. According to Zane Tackett, the former Head of Institutional Sales at FTX, Bahamians are authorized to take funds off the platform despite a freeze on withdrawals at the troubled exchange. As a result,...
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital says FTX reflects less than 10% of its total deposits from digital asset customers
Silvergate Capital issued a statement to inform the public of its exposure to FTX and its related entities. The provider of financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry adds to the mass of companies declaring their FTX exposure in a bid to reassure interested parties. Silvergate CEO Alan Lane...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Nov. 9: Bitcoin trades at 2-year low as market rut continues
In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw outflows of around $50 billion as the industry plunged to $828.94 billion from $875.52 billion as of press time — down 4.23%. Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap fell by 7.25% and 1.95% to $317.46 billion and $143.79 billion, respectively....
cryptoslate.com
Was FTX hacked? Deep dive reveals “backdoor” built into accounting software
Late on Friday evening, it has since been confirmed that a total of around $10 billion was moved from FTX to Alameda Research by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). Speculation of a hack steadily appeared after several abnormal wallet transactions were highlighted, indicating that between $1-2 billion in client funds were unaccounted for. When SBF was questioned regarding the missing $1-2 billion, his response was “???”
cryptoslate.com
FTX crash pushes Bitcoin to self-custody; Ethereum switched for stablecoins
After the FTX collapse, investors are moving large amounts of Bitcoin (BTC) to their self-custody wallets and exiting Ethereum (ETH) to invest in stablecoins, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Bitcoin retreats to self custody. The chart below demonstrates the amount of liquid, illiquid, and highly liquid Bitcoins since 2008.
cryptoslate.com
KuCoin CEO addresses rumours surrounding FTX, FTT exposure
BTC (20,504 BTC) USDT (1,075,909,241 USDT) The holdings snapshot was taken on Nov. 11 at 7:00 UTC and does not represent all of Kucoin’s holdings. Only major tokens on BTC, ETH, TRX, KCC, ALGO, ABR, OPT, and EOS are included. The full December audit report “will give even greater detail.”
cryptoslate.com
Tether reportedly puts FTX’s $46M in USDT on ice
Tether has reportedly blacklisted $46.27 million worth of USDT belonging to FTX. Whale alerts reported that an FTX address with a balance of 46.36 million USDT was blacklisted. Coindesk reported that the seizure was carried out on the orders of law enforcement agencies. According to Coindesk, a Tether executive said:
cryptoslate.com
Tether dollar peg sinks 1.7% as FTX-induced turmoil persists
The Tether (USDT) stablecoin showed signs of wavering on Nov. 10, sinking as low as $0.9806 as market uncertainty continues to reign. The fallout from FTX’s insolvency woes has piled on sell pressure across crypto markets. The seven-day performance for the top 100 tokens has seen double-digit losses across the board. The exceptions are several stablecoins — PAX Gold and OKB.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com discloses partial reserves in bid to counter insolvency rumors
Kris Marszalek tweeted details of Crypto.com’s reserves in a bid to address insolvency rumors. Marszalek said the company holds 53,024 Bitcoin, 391,564 Ethereum, and other crypto assets totaling approximately $3 billion. He added that this represents “only a portion of our reserves,” and a Proof of Reserves audit is...
cryptoslate.com
SEC’s Gensler says more investor protection is needed after FTX fiasco
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler addressed the ongoing market crisis caused by the FTX fallout during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Gensler, who has been pushing for increased regulation and targeting various crypto companies for fraud in the U.S., said the space needed better regulation and better enforcement. He...
cryptoslate.com
Sequoia writes-off over $200M FTX investment as ‘worthless’
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital revealed that its investment in FTX is worthless, as it is marking the investment down to zero, according to a Nov. 10 note sent to its limited partners. Sequoia continued that its exposure to FTX is limited. According to the leading investment firm, its $150...
cryptoslate.com
Galois Capital admits over 50% of its capital was locked up in FTX
In a discussion between CoinDesk and the Galois Capital co-founder, Kevin Zho, it was explained that a total of an estimated $40 million in funds are locked up in FTX at this time. The crypto hedge fund Galois Capital had earlier this year gained some renown for predicting the Terra...
cryptoslate.com
Research: In spite of FTX catastrophe, Bitcoin whales lead aggressive accumulation phase
The events of the past week have led to significant sell pressure across the crypto market. Since FTX insolvency rumors broke on Nov. 6, peak outflows saw $270 billion leave the market. Despite the bearish market conditions, on-chain data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed all Bitcoin cohorts have flipped into accumulation...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: SBF out as CEO as FTX files for bankruptcy; SEC Chairman’s ties with exchange under scrutiny
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 11 includes FTX filing for bankruptcy as John Ray III takes over from Sam Bankman-Fried as CEO, FTX users seeking to bypass bankruptcy process using the “Bahamas loophole”, US Congressman accused SEC Chairman of having dubious ties to FTX, and Crypto.com disclosing reserve holdings to allay rumors of insolvency.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto Twitter distraught over FTX collapse
The world’s third largest exchange FTX collapsed within a matter of days and the community’s pain is visible to all on Crypto Twitter. Crypto Twitter has been plainly demonstrating the severe results of the FTX collapse. There are countless investors who had more than half of their funds...
Comments / 0