We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?
There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?
Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 43 People Arrested October 31-November 1
The first Monday in November is here and it feels a bit strange due to the time change. I am one of those people that can not be bothered enough to change the time on his car radio and I will wait until next time change. With the time change...
Get A Meal, and Give A Meal This Thanksgiving from The United Family!
This holiday season, we all could use a little help making the season special for you and your loved ones. United Supermarkets is doing their part as well, with "United For The Holidays!" Just enter below, and you could GET A MEAL, and GIVE A MEAL! Sign up to win...
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
Lubbock Give Back: Here’s How To Help Local Nonprofits In Need
Giving back and helping others is something we should always be doing, but if you’re wanting to help out a little extra during this holiday season, here‘s how. Lots of Lubbock nonprofits are in need, especially after the hard year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some nonprofits you can help and what they do for the community as a whole.
4 Uniquely Texas Things You Can Blow Your Powerball Winnings On
We've ALL been doing it. Playing a little fantasy baseball by fantasizing about what we would do if we won the (nearly) $2 BILLION dollar Powerball jackpot. Well, hate to burst your bubble but you're NOT going to get $2 Billion dollars. The tax man cometh, and the tax man taketh away.
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
Lubbock Police Say Woman Intentionally Abandoned her Children
A Lubbock woman was arrested after police say she intentionally abandoned her children in a dirty and hazardous apartment. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane a bit after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. Officers arrived and heard 2 young children fighting inside the apartment.
