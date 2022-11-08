ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Why are People Stealing Political Campaign Signs From Yards?

There is a static tension in the air around Lubbock as we get closer to Election Day but some resident's are not good sports when it comes to politics. Many campaign signs in Lubbock County are being vandalized and stolen as Election Day is just one day away, as per the publishing of this article, on November 8. Many voters tend to get heated during election time and will go after the signs of the person facing off against their pick for the elections.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
Awesome 98

The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing

As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon

The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Give Back: Here’s How To Help Local Nonprofits In Need

Giving back and helping others is something we should always be doing, but if you’re wanting to help out a little extra during this holiday season, here‘s how. Lots of Lubbock nonprofits are in need, especially after the hard year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some nonprofits you can help and what they do for the community as a whole.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming

This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Police Say Woman Intentionally Abandoned her Children

A Lubbock woman was arrested after police say she intentionally abandoned her children in a dirty and hazardous apartment. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane a bit after 11 p.m. on Sunday, November 6th. Officers arrived and heard 2 young children fighting inside the apartment.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy