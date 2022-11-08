Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KUTV
College Football Panel: Utes, Cougars, Aggies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes top running backs are all hurt, but is one of the late season surprises actually one of their best running backs, no matter who is healthy?. Do the Cougars have the best player in the state? The college football panel can't come to a consensus.
KUTV
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
KUTV
Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
KUTV
Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history
HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
KUTV
GALLERY: Special tribute held in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A special tribute was held Friday in honor of longtime local news reporter Marcos Ortiz. Friends, family, and former co-workers gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Draper to celebrate his life. Ortiz, 68, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, according to...
KUTV
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
KUTV
Which ski resorts are open? Here's the schedule for when lifts start running in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The early snow is bringing with it early skiing, as well. Several of Utah's ski resorts either pushed up their opening weekends or announced an opening date earlier than scheduled after multiple snowstorms left feet of powder in the mountains. Here's what's open now,...
KUTV
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
KUTV
Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
KUTV
Community gathers to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The community came together to remember Salt Lake City restaurateur Valter Nassi Thursday night. The owner of Valter's Osteria in Salt Lake died on Sept. 20 due to cancer at the age of 76. His celebration of life was held at the Cathedral of...
KUTV
Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
KUTV
Centerville collision brings back painful memories for North Salt Lake family
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A North Salt Lake family is asking for more awareness after a teenage girl was critically injured in Centerville Wednesday. Police say the girl was in a crosswalk when she was struck by an 82-year-old driver. The girl is now in critical condition at Intermountain Medical Center.
KUTV
Critics of controversy, planning played huge role in shut down of Orem split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — This election season, there were two major topics relating to education that dominated the discussion. Prop 2, a ballot initiative that would have allowed Orem City to split from the Alpine School District, failed by a 73 to 27 percent vote and the bond surrounding it.
KUTV
How to pick the best Medicare plan for you
KUTV — 'Tis the season for picking out the perfect Medicare plan for you!. Benjamin Tonga told Elora all about what the University of Utah Health Plans has to offer. For more information head to advantageumedicare.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
KUTV
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
KUTV
Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
KUTV
UDOT officials announce alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from SLC to Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UDOT has announced possible alternatives to help reduce traffic on I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington. Some are rather straight forward, but others could require some getting used to. This is the preliminary alternatives stage of the project. The goal of the project is...
KUTV
GALLERY: Korean War Veterans honored during 67th annual Veterans Day Concert
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Friday night was the 67th Annual Veterans Day Concert. The show was held at the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. This year's show honored the Korean War Veterans. The Utah National Guard's 23rd Army band played and a combined Granite School...
KUTV
ROTC student carrying rifle causes confusion, temporary lockout at Herriman High School
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An ROTC student on Wednesday afternoon caused some confusion that lead to a temporary lockout of Herriman High School. According to Herriman Police Department, a citizen reportedly saw a male grab a "ceremonial" rifle out of his car in the school's parking lot. Officers said...
KUTV
Suspect arrested after threatening Salt Lake business with fake hand grenade
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he made threats at a business and left a fake hand grenade. Police responded to the scene at 5725 W Amelia Earhard Drive at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of the threats. They...
Comments / 0