ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

College Football Panel: Utes, Cougars, Aggies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes top running backs are all hurt, but is one of the late season surprises actually one of their best running backs, no matter who is healthy?. Do the Cougars have the best player in the state? The college football panel can't come to a consensus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Nonprofit helps Utah veterans form friendships and find healing

WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — Continue Mission is a nonprofit that gives veterans and their families a little extra support. All year round, they get veterans together for different kinds of activities at no cost to them or their support members. "We do pickleball, bowling, skiing, cycling, paddle boarding,...
WOODS CROSS, UT
KUTV

Snowbasin announces earliest opening in resort's history

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Snowbasin Resort has announced its earliest opening on record. Resort officials shared that they will be moving up their opening day to Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. It will be the earliest the resort has opened in its over 80 years of operation. Related...
HUNTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Holiday meals distributed to over 100 Utah military families on Veterans Day

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Over 100 Utah military families received holiday meals thanks to an annual Holiday Meals for Military program. "It is a tangible way to express gratitude to those that have given so much on behalf of all Americans and are often far from loved ones during the holiday season," organizers said in a press release.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Family that lost everything in West Jordan home explosion plans to rebuild

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A couple, whose house blew up and burnt to the ground, is starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. Last Thursday the West Jordan home of Michael and Crystal Kelly exploded and fire quickly spread through most of the home collapsing the roof, blowing out windows and melting the floor into the basement.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

How to pick the best Medicare plan for you

KUTV — 'Tis the season for picking out the perfect Medicare plan for you!. Benjamin Tonga told Elora all about what the University of Utah Health Plans has to offer. For more information head to advantageumedicare.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Thanksgiving plans changing for many over high turkey, grocery prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Turkeys may be off the Thanksgiving menu for many people across the United States. Dwindling supplies, avian flu, higher demand and higher feed costs have contributed to a spike in prices. In their Turkey Market News Report released Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy