Proprietary blend of frankincense and turmeric help relieve pain post-exercise, according to recent study

Aker BioMarine launches phospholipid technology that improves absorption of difficult ingredients: 2022 SupplySide West Report
At this year’s SupplySide West, Aker BioMarine launched a new technology platform that utilizes phospholipids from krill to improve solubility and emulsification of ingredients that have otherwise poor bioavailability or absorption rates. At this year’s SupplySide West, Aker BioMarine (Oslo, Norway) launched a new technology platform that utilizes phospholipids...
Gnosis by Lesaffre touts its new MenaQ7 Matrix enhanced-stability vitamin K2 ingredient: 2022 SupplySide West Report
Long-chain menaquinones like vitamin K2 MK-7 can present stability challenges, the company says. Gnosis by Lesaffre (Marcq-en-Baroeul, France) shared more details on its new MenaQ7 Matrix vitamin K2 ingredient during November’s SupplySide West trade show. The new version of the company’s flagship MenaQ7 vitamin K2 MK-7 ingredient features a protective technology called Matrix, which improves the ingredient's stability without using coatings, additives, or additional ingredients.
French contract supplement manufacturer Laboratoire PYC launches weight-management concepts at SupplySide West
The new supplement concepts were designed to address abdominal fat and to “limit ingested fats and sugars.”. French contract supplement manufacturer Laboratoire PYC (Aix-en-Provence, France) launched new weight-management concepts at last week’s SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas. The new supplement concepts are designed to address abdominal fat and to “limit ingested fats and sugars.”
