Proprietary blend of frankincense and turmeric help relieve pain post-exercise, according to recent study

Long-chain menaquinones like vitamin K2 MK-7 can present stability challenges, the company says. Gnosis by Lesaffre (Marcq-en-Baroeul, France) shared more details on its new MenaQ7 Matrix vitamin K2 ingredient during November’s SupplySide West trade show. The new version of the company’s flagship MenaQ7 vitamin K2 MK-7 ingredient features a protective technology called Matrix, which improves the ingredient's stability without using coatings, additives, or additional ingredients.

2 DAYS AGO