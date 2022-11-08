Read full article on original website
Related
New 7-Week River Cruises Sail Through 15 European Countries
River cruise lines AmaWaterways and Uniworld have launched weeks-long journeys that sail to myriad UNESCO World Heritage sites, countries and cities in Europe and beyond.
AFAR
Where to Go Stargazing in France
The pandemic saw a rise in Dark Sky Reserves opening across Europe. But no nation has done more to protect the nighttime stars than France.
AFAR
Icelandair's Sale Offers Discounted Flights to Europe
The Icelandair sale includes destinations like Berlin, Munich, Paris, and more. It ends on October 23.
AFAR
The 10 Best Cities in the World in 2023
The 2023 list of the best cities in the world has been released, announcing London as the best city for work, play, and living.
AFAR
Why Thanksgiving Is the Best Time to Travel
Why one writer always travels for Thanksgiving and her tips for how to pull it off while still safeguarding some Thanksgiving traditions.
AFAR
In Japan, Skiing the Volcanic Island of Rishiri
Off the northwestern tip of Japan lies Rishiri, a volcanic island whose remoteness makes it a prime adventure travel destination.
What It's Like Sailing on a Disney European River Cruise
A writer brings her family on a European river cruise with Adventures by Disney—designed for families with kids as young as 5 that cruise the Danube, Rhine and Seine rivers in Europe.
JetBlue Discusses Plans to Start Flying to Europe in 2023
JetBlue plans to expand its Europe service beyond London and has hinted at one of its top contenders for new Europe destinations.
Explore French Polynesia With Paul Gauguin Cruises
Sail with Paul Gauguin Cruises aboard their intimate ship for a once-in-a-lifetime trip filled with culture and adventure in the Islands of Tahiti.
AFAR
In Copenhagen, Fine Dining Goes Vegan at Ark
Plate by plate, the Copenhagen-based Ark Collection is trying to change the way we think of fine dining.
AFAR
How Modern Artisans Revived the Kyrgyz Art of Felting
Chinara Makashova and her family are bringing the Kyrgyz art of felting wool into the modern age with Tumar Art Group, which sources raw wool from local shepherds.
Things to Know Before Going on an Arctic Cruise
From how to stay warm to what to pack, here's what you should know before going on a cruise to the Arctic.
In Singapore, Ice Kachang Is the Go-To Tropical Dessert
Often topped with sweet beans, jellies, fruits, and syrups, ice kachang is one of Singapore favorite cold desserts—it's also a powerful symbol of identity and place.
How to Hike the Appalachian Trail in Ireland
The International Appalachian Trail (IAT) first appeared overseas in 2009. In 2021, the Irish section of the trail received a major upgrade.
Patrick Bixby On His Latest Book 'License to Travel'
Author and professor Patrick Bixby discusses the history, power, and beauty of the passport in his newest book "License to Travel."
AFAR
New York, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT
AFAR helps travelers experience destinations in a deeper and more meaningful way.https://www.afar.com/
Comments / 0