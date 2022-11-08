Read full article on original website
Area Agency on Aging selects 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc., announced the 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens. Married for 54 years, Terry and Val Klopcic have focused on inspiring community members. They were named the Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens for their compassionate volunteer work at Knox Community Hospital, Hospice of Knox County, Sew Special Network, Children’s Department of the Library of Mount Vernon, and Hospice of North Central Ohio. Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr presented a proclamation.
Holidays in Coshocton
COSHOCTON – Coshocton is filled with locally made artisan goods, antiques and rustic shops, making it the perfect destination for holiday shopping. A gift from a Coshocton shop has meaning, character and depth and supports local businesses, restaurants and craftspeople. The holiday shopping season kicks off along the brick-lined...
Public Hearing Of The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission
There will be a public hearing of the Jefferson Township Zoning Commission on Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:00pm at the Township Hall, 20190 Nashville Rd., Glenmont, OH 44628. The purpose of the hearing is to take public comments on the proposed changes to the Jefferson Twp. Zoning Resolution. To see...
Fire and Ice makes post-pandemic return
After a three-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Knox County Park District announced the return of Fire and Ice at the Honey Run Waterfall. The Millwood Church of Christ will serve as an event partner as guests are shuttled to and from the waterfall from the church parking lot, at 10900 Millersburg Road in Howard. The church will also serve as a drop-off location for canned food items and monetary donations for the Food For The Hungry campaign. Visitors are urged to enjoy the luminaria at the waterfall and help neighbors in need.
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
