After a three-year hiatus during the pandemic, the Knox County Park District announced the return of Fire and Ice at the Honey Run Waterfall. The Millwood Church of Christ will serve as an event partner as guests are shuttled to and from the waterfall from the church parking lot, at 10900 Millersburg Road in Howard. The church will also serve as a drop-off location for canned food items and monetary donations for the Food For The Hungry campaign. Visitors are urged to enjoy the luminaria at the waterfall and help neighbors in need.

HOWARD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO