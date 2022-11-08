Read full article on original website
Apple iCloud Photos Now Compatible with Windows 11 Photos
Microsoft has started rolling out iCloud Photos integration in Windows 11, with the update becoming available to all users by the end of November. In a blog post published on Wednesday, Microsoft announced that Apple would be integrating more of its services with Windows 11, including Apple Music and Apple TV.
Leica’s 47.2MP Leitz Phone 2 Has ‘Largest Sensor Ever’ in a Phone
Leica has announced the Leitz Phone 2, a successor to the Leitz Phone 1 that it launched in 2021. The new model has more than twice the resolution, which the company claims is the largest sensor ever in a smartphone. As explained on Leica’s website, the Leitz Phone 2 features...
JPEGmini Adds More Video Resize Options and Improves Performance
Image Optimization app JPEGmini has released Update 3.5 that brings several of new and improved features to the application including more video resize options and better overall performance. The company says its focus is on helping creators improve their ever-evolving workflows and as such, the application has to evolve as...
DaVinci Resolve 18.1 Adds Support for Social Media-Friendly Vertical Video
Video editing software DaVinci Resolve 18.1 is a major update for creators who upload their work directly to social media. Editors can now work in vertical resolutions, making it easier to create content for TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. “This is a major update with new added support for social media...
Canon Adds ‘Pro’ Version of Webcam Software that Costs $5 Per Month
Canon has announced that it is releasing a Pro version of the EOS Webcam Utility software that allows its cameras to be used as webcams, but these updates are only going to be available if users are willing to pay a subscription fee. The original EOS Webcam Utility was debuted...
This Leica M11 Leather Case Sneakily Hides an Apple AirTag in the Base
High-end photography accessory maker Oberwerth has announced a new leather case for the Leica M11 rangefinder that has a secret compartment in the base that hides an Apple AirTag. Oberwerth, a German company, makes a wide range of leather camera bags, straps, and cases as well as an assortment of...
MSI Titan GT77 Review: Incredible Power at the Cost of Portability
The term laptop is often used quite liberally by those designing computers for gamers, and that idea is perfectly encapsulated with the MSI Titan GT77. This won’t fit comfortably in basically any lap, but that’s the price you pay for power. When looking at pure performance on paper,...
