The Quatrophinics will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, November 20 at 4p .m. This free performance will be held in the Great Room at FENCE. “The Quatrophonics” saxophone quartet has performed their eclectic blend of jazz and pop spanning from the dawn of the 20th century to the present day throughout the upstate of South Carolina since 2011. The group’s unique arrangements showcase their lush harmonies and swinging sound. Members are Stan Widener (soprano and alto saxes), Gary Livingston (alto and tenor saxes), Dave Johnson (tenor and bass saxes) and Jim Litzie (baritone sax).

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO