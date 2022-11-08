Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lee A. Cobourn
Tryon– On November 3, 2022 Lee Cobourn passed away at the age of 82. Born in Salem, Ohio on Christmas day of 1939. Lee was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Peggy. He is survived by Jeaneen, his high school sweetheart and wife of 59 years, his daughters Cathy (Glenn), Debbie (Hill), and his son Ken (Jennifer) as well as grandchildren Matt, Mark, Will, Alex, Charli, Mollie, Cori, and seven great grandchildren.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot announces November Train Tales speaker
Kieran Roe, the Executive Director of Conserving Carolina, will be the guest speaker at the November 18 Train Tales at the Saluda Historic Depot. Mr. Roe will share his knowledge about the proposed Saluda Grade Rails to Trail. Three non-profit groups, Conserving Carolina, PAL and Upstate Forever, are currently in negotiations with executives of Norfolk Southern Railroad to purchase 31 miles of railroad corridor that runs from Zirconia, NC to Inman, SC, passing through the town of Saluda and down the famous Saluda Grade.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Weiler Woods for Wildlife visits Polk County Schools
In the past month, Loti Woods and Dale Weiler have presented their programs about endangered species to more than 200 students in Polk County schools. Expanding awareness about red wolves and other “underdogs” is paramount to saving these imperiled creatures and is the mission of their local nonprofit organization, Weiler Woods for Wildlife.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lending a hand for those in need at Thanksgiving
FOOTHILLS – A Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings for most folks is something simply taken for granted, but for some less fortunate in the Foothills, having the support of the community can be the difference between enjoying a special holiday meal or going hungry. The Farm...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms
Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Quatrophonics Saxophone Quartet to perform at FENCE
The Quatrophinics will be performing at FENCE on Sunday, November 20 at 4p .m. This free performance will be held in the Great Room at FENCE. “The Quatrophonics” saxophone quartet has performed their eclectic blend of jazz and pop spanning from the dawn of the 20th century to the present day throughout the upstate of South Carolina since 2011. The group’s unique arrangements showcase their lush harmonies and swinging sound. Members are Stan Widener (soprano and alto saxes), Gary Livingston (alto and tenor saxes), Dave Johnson (tenor and bass saxes) and Jim Litzie (baritone sax).
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Tryon welcomes new Director of Development
On Tuesday, November 8 the Tryon Downtown Development Association held a reception at the Tryon Depot to welcome a new economic development professional. Michelle Newman began her role as Director of Development on October 31. In this position, Newman will manage the Tryon Downtown Development Association (TDDA) and the town Main Street Program, and assist with the town’s larger economic development goals and projects. Newman will spearhead a downtown revitalization program that utilizes historic preservation as an integral foundation for downtown economic development.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County District Court results – 10/26/22
In Polk County District Court on Oct. 26, 2022 with Judge Emily Cowan presiding, 163 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Hillary Ann Gillespie was convicted of simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Gillespie was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and court costs.
