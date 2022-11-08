ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Woonsocket Call

Gendron: Voters didn’t understand decision to remove Baldelli-Hunt

WOONSOCKET – After voters chose not to return him to the City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Gendron said he has no regrets about his efforts to remove former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. Gendron finished with the eighth highest vote share of 7.3%. “Of course I’m disappointed, but...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council

WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Baldelli-Hunt returned to office by Woonsocket voters

WOONSOCKET -- Woonsocket voters returned Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to the mayor's office on Tuesday, one month after after a handful of City Council members voted to expel her from office. According to unofficial vote tallies by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Baldelli-Hunt received 76.2 percent of the vote, compared to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
independentri.com

Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race

As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING

Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records

WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

So glad it’s over…finally

Thank-God, this week marks the end of this election season. I will be so happy to not have to listen to ad after ad, stretching the truth to make their point. I’ve never been so aware of politics. I was amazed at the things that the people were doing to hammer their point of view to the citizens. The number of signs all over Warwick was distracting!
WARWICK, RI
actionnews5.com

Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

