Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Related
Woonsocket Call
Gendron: Voters didn’t understand decision to remove Baldelli-Hunt
WOONSOCKET – After voters chose not to return him to the City Council on Tuesday, Mayor Daniel Gendron said he has no regrets about his efforts to remove former Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office. Gendron finished with the eighth highest vote share of 7.3%. “Of course I’m disappointed, but...
Woonsocket Call
Baldelli-Hunt heads back to office with a new City Council
WOONSOCKET – In a stunning change of political fortunes, city voters on Tuesday ousted three members of the City Council majority involved in the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office on Oct. 6, and elected six of the seven candidates she ran with for re-election in an effort to shake up the seven-member council.
Woonsocket Call
Baldelli-Hunt returned to office by Woonsocket voters
WOONSOCKET -- Woonsocket voters returned Lisa Baldelli-Hunt to the mayor's office on Tuesday, one month after after a handful of City Council members voted to expel her from office. According to unofficial vote tallies by the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Baldelli-Hunt received 76.2 percent of the vote, compared to...
independentri.com
Election 2022: Democrats lead the way on SK Council; Incumbents cruise in SK School Committee race
As of right now (8:49 p.m.), with all 11 precincts reporting, it appears as if the local races in South Kingstown will break as follows-> South Kingstown Town Council: Barring a drastic change, it's a clean sweep once against for Democrats running for seats on the South Kingstown Town Council. For the second consecutive election, the Democratic slate has swept the local council race as incumbents Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee and Jessica Rose finished 1-2-3 on the ballot, ahead of newcomers and fellow party members Michael Marran and Patricia Alley. Alley appears to have defeated Charles Gregory Sweet, the top Republican finisher in the race, by over 500 votes for the fifth and final spot on the council.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Brett Smiley wins Providence mayoral race
Brett Smiley will be the next mayor of Providence after running unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
nepm.org
A 'radical Democrat' or 'independent voice'? Unenrolled state rep faces GOP challenger
State Rep. Susannah Whipps is an unenrolled candidate from Athol, Massachusetts. While there are three names on the ballot in the race for the 2nd Franklin Massachusetts House District, just two of those candidates actually want your votes: incumbent Susannah Whipps and Republican challenger Jeffrey Raymond. This is Raymond's first...
warwickonline.com
NOTICE OF PRE-SITE INVESTIGATION MEETING
Meeting Date and Time: November 29, 2022 at 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Meeting Location: City of Warwick Annex at 65 Centerville Road in Warwick, Rhode Island. The City of Warwick and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. (VHB) will hold a public meeting in advance of a Site Investigation to be performed at the Mickey Stevens Sports Complex in support of the proposed redevelopment of the Complex. Previous assessment activities at the property identified semivolatile organic compounds (SVOCs) and metals (beryllium) in soil. In accordance with the RI Industrial Property Remediation and Reuse Act, the purpose of the meeting will be for the City to provide information about the Site history and the future redevelopment plans for the complex, which will include a variety of recreational fields/facilities and associated parking. Additionally, VHB will generally outline the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Site Remediation Program, the previous assessment findings, and VHB’s proposed Site investigation tasks. Written and oral comments will be accepted at the meeting relative to the Site conditions and environmental history that may be useful in establishing the scope of the additional Site Investigations and/or establishing the objectives for the future environmental clean-up of the property during redevelopment.
Amore chosen as RI’s next secretary of state
Democrat Gregg Amore and Republican Pat Cortellessa are running in Tuesday’s race to be Rhode Island’s next secretary of state, the top elections official.
Magaziner defeats Fung in high-profile RI congressional race
Seth Magaziner has won the race for Rhode Island's second congressional district, 12 News projects.
ABC6.com
McCoy Stadium receives vote to be next site of new Pawtucket High School
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket voters approved funding for a new high school on the McCoy Stadium property. The old PawSox stadium has sat vacant Since 2019. While the city has mourned the loss of its old baseball team, they are about to gain a brand-new high school right on the grounds.
Union approves pay raises in move to attract more RIPTA bus drivers
The union spokesperson said the previous pay made it hard to recruit new bus drivers.
iheart.com
Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site
Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
ecori.org
Resident Challenges Buttonwood Beach Association’s Right to Withhold Records
WARWICK, R.I. — A prominent resident and shoreline activist is charging the Buttonwoods Beach Association with violating the state’s open records law over documents related to a traffic stop in 2019. In a petition submitted to the attorney general’s office, Richard Langseth alleges the beach association broke state...
Valley Breeze
Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island. The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
johnstonsunrise.net
So glad it’s over…finally
Thank-God, this week marks the end of this election season. I will be so happy to not have to listen to ad after ad, stretching the truth to make their point. I’ve never been so aware of politics. I was amazed at the things that the people were doing to hammer their point of view to the citizens. The number of signs all over Warwick was distracting!
Providence police cruiser involved in crash
The crash occurred on Dave Gavitt Way at Washington Street, which is about two blocks away from police headquarters.
actionnews5.com
Bus driver following GPS takes students to wrong state
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A series of wrong turns caused quite a panic when a new school bus driver accidentally took her students to an entirely different state. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, were surprised when their bus passed a sign Monday that said “Welcome to Connecticut.”
Comments / 0