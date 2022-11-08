Christmas is just around the corner, and it is that time of the year once again for you to show-off your great decorating talent in our annual Christmas parade!. Please purchase your parade entry as soon as possible so that your spot will be secured! Deadline for entry is Wednesday, November 23, or when spaces sell out. Please note that there are cost savings for early registration (prior to November 1).

TIFTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO