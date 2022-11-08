Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16
Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Four area volleyball players earn All-Ohio honors
GALION — Ella Payne wasn’t just the best setter in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Galion senior was among the best in the state.
GMAC title, playoff berth on line when Ashland University hosts Kentucky Wesleyan
ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous. No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.
Lights Out: Mansfield Senior defense playing at record-setting level
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Senior isn’t just playing championship defense. The Tygers are defending at a historic level.
Mentor takes advantage of early margin to vanquish Medina
Mentor took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Medina early with a 42-21 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Mentor a 14-0 lead over Medina.
Toledo Central Catholic scores early, pulls away from Medina Highland
Toledo Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 42-6 win over Medina Highland during this Ohio football game. Toledo Central Catholic drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Medina Highland after the first quarter.
Hudson trips Painesville Riverside in tenacious tussle
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hudson didn't mind, dispatching Painesville Riverside 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hudson opened with a 9-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside through the first quarter.
Galion City High School students participate in athlete exchange with Shelby
GALION — Select student-athletes from Galion High School (GHS) shadowed Shelby High School student-athletes for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In turn, Shelby High School student-athletes visited GHS earlier in the week. Schools in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) have established a student-athlete exchange program in an effort...
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Westerville South
Uniontown Lake poked just enough holes in Westerville South's defense to garner a taut, 16-7 victory in Ohio high school football on November 11. An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut
Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
Shelby Foundation commits funding to Richland County Fairgrounds Show Arena
SHELBY -- The Shelby Foundation continued its ongoing support of the agricultural community by committing funding to the Richland County Agricultural Society’s arena project. The Foundation’s Board of Directors approved $25,000 for the arena’s construction at last month’s meeting.
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club breaks ground on park in Imagination District
MANSFIELD -- Thursday was an historic day for the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club. Ground was broken for the Optimist Club Park, which will be located on property owned by Buckeye Imagination Museum.
Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway
Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Richland County Foundation welcomes new finance director
MANSFIELD -- Rachel Weber, CPA, has been selected as the director of finance at the Richland County Foundation. Weber most recently was the CFO and practice manager for Women’s Care Inc. in Mansfield.
Hillsdale Local Schools levy appears to fail by slim margin
JEROMESVILLE — Local voters chose not to renew a 10year 1.25% income tax levy for Hillsdale Local Schools by a slim margin on Tuesday. Totals show 1,346 voted for the levy and 1,405 voted against it, according to unofficial vote tallies from the Ashland and Wayne County boards of election.
Steven Dale Bartram
Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness. Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam. He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia. Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects.
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of October permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in October. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives
MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
William "Bill" Hunt
BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
Lexington's BP Electric celebrates HomeServe Contractor awards
LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company. Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.
