Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16

Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GMAC title, playoff berth on line when Ashland University hosts Kentucky Wesleyan

ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous. No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Hudson trips Painesville Riverside in tenacious tussle

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Hudson didn't mind, dispatching Painesville Riverside 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Hudson opened with a 9-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside through the first quarter.
HUDSON, OH
richlandsource.com

Galion City High School students participate in athlete exchange with Shelby

GALION — Select student-athletes from Galion High School (GHS) shadowed Shelby High School student-athletes for the day on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In turn, Shelby High School student-athletes visited GHS earlier in the week. Schools in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference (MOAC) have established a student-athlete exchange program in an effort...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Massillon finds its way to knock off Sunbury Big Walnut

Massillon fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-21 win over Sunbury Big Walnut for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Sunbury Big Walnut, as it began with a 9-7 edge over Massillon through the end of the first quarter.
MASSILLON, OH
richlandsource.com

Perry dances past Sugarcreek Garaway

Perry tipped and eventually toppled Sugarcreek Garaway 27-17 at Sugarcreek Garaway High on November 11 in Ohio football action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Perry and Sugarcreek Garaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
PERRY, OH
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale Local Schools levy appears to fail by slim margin

JEROMESVILLE — Local voters chose not to renew a 10year 1.25% income tax levy for Hillsdale Local Schools by a slim margin on Tuesday. Totals show 1,346 voted for the levy and 1,405 voted against it, according to unofficial vote tallies from the Ashland and Wayne County boards of election.
JEROMESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Steven Dale Bartram

Steven Dale Bartram peacefully left this earth to join his Savior on November 8, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin after a lengthy illness. Dale was born to Archie H. and Dorothy E. Bartram on July 22, 1943 in Mansfield, Ohio. Dale was an Army veteran, serving his country in Vietnam. He spent much of his early life living and working in the Mansfield area, later moving to Warner Robins, Georgia. Dale enjoyed playing guitar, going to flea markets and tinkering on his various projects.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Buckeye Imagination Museum joins Richland Gives

MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Imagination Museum announced Friday that it will participate in the upcoming Richland Gives effort to raise money for children’s programming. Richland Gives, an online giving event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, will kick off the season of giving by encouraging people to give back to local nonprofits they care about between Nov. 14 and Nov. 29 –- nonprofits like Buckeye Imagination Museum.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

William "Bill" Hunt

BELLVILLE: William “Bill” E. Hunt passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion. He was 93. He was born on April 16, 1929 to parents Floyd W. Hunt and Mary (Beechler) Hunt Price in Mansfield, Ohio. After attending Mansfield Senior High School, Bill went on to join the United States Air Force serving until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years of service. He was also an original charter member of the 164th Tact Fighter Group, then later changed to the 179th Air Lift Group at the Air Nation Guard base in Mansfield, Ohio and longtime member of the Shadow Flight community....
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington's BP Electric celebrates HomeServe Contractor awards

LEXINGTON – BP Electric of Ohio co-owner Jen Poth said employee camaraderie and customer service are pillars of her electrical contracting company. Jen Poth’s husband, Bob Poth, founded BP Electric in 2004 after working at Carter Electric in Galion. He decided it was time to take most of his own profits, knowing entrepreneurship also comes with its own risks.
LEXINGTON, OH

