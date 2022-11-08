Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
KSDK
Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons
ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
Longing for Some Nice, Big Wood? St. Louis Has You Covered
Three city parks will have free firewood until March
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Tips for baby boomers in search of single story homes
ST. LOUIS — Wednesday mornings just got a bit more exciting here on Show Me St. Louis. We want you all at home to make the most informed decisions when it comes to life's big purchases and that includes finding the perfect home. Every week, "Listing the Lou" will...
A new type of Macy’s store is opening in Chesterfield
Market by Macy’s at the Chesterfield Commons will host 30 youth and staff from the St. Louis Crisis Nursery.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
Foolish Thieves Steal Most Recognizable Car in St. Louis
As slick as this paint job is, the victim says it wasn't worth risking his life
KSDK
Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday
Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning. Over 20 businesses that have been burglarized are connected, according to police.
KSDK
Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!
ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
KSDK
Together Credit Union launches the St. Louis CITY SC official debit card
ST. LOUIS — Together Credit Union, St. Louis CITY SC’s second founding partner and the soccer club’s Official Banking Partner, will be hosting a scavenger hunt on Sunday, November 13, to celebrate the launch of CITY’s official debit card. The CITY debit card offers fan exclusive...
Several St. Louis restaurants broken into Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — Another night of break-ins was reported at several restaurants across the City of St. Louis early Wednesday morning. This time, the suspects targeted Vicia, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Five Guys and a few other popular restaurants. The first incident was reported at around 12:10 a.m. at Sunny’s Cantina,...
KSDK
The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!
ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
KSDK
Home tips for the winter season from Approved Home Improvements
ST. LOUIS — Even with the sunshine today, believe it or not, the winter season is just around the corner! Our Show Me teams wants you to be prepared, and that includes your home, too. James Anderson from Approved Home Improvements stopped by to share tips on preparing your...
13 St. Louis Slang Terms You Should Know
From purposeful mispronunciations and secret shorthand to one very oddball question, these are the slang terms you should know before setting foot in the STL.
Pet of the Week: Kipper
ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
Where’s the snow? Don’t trust November weather in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is having an incredible start to the month of November. The average temperature over the first nine days of the month is running way above normal. It is now recorded as the third warmest early start to November in more than 100 years of record keeping. Don’t let those […]
KSDK
What to know about the 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A long-standing holiday tradition, in Old Webster, will bring something for everyone this weekend. The 36th annual open house will kick off "the most wonderful time of the year.” It's a time to shop and support small businesses and have fun with all members of the family.
KSDK
Enter to win a carload pass to WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway
ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway" Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of World Wide Technology Raceway (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
