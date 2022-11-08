ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!

ST. LOUIS — The mission of The St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Culture Expo is to promote natural hair, healthy-living, and concepts of beauty for the African family. Our goal is to provide a platform for small community-based businesses to market and sell their products and services to consumers who are interested in healthy and fashionable natural hair, using the best natural hair products.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Pet of the Week: Kipper

ST. LOUIS – This week’s Pet of the Week is Kipper. Kipper is a 1-year-old rescue through the Metro East Humane Society. He can be in a home with all kinds of families, and is energetic, but very gentle. You can find more information about Kipper here.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? Don’t trust November weather in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The region is having an incredible start to the month of November. The average temperature over the first nine days of the month is running way above normal. It is now recorded as the third warmest early start to November in more than 100 years of record keeping.  Don’t let those […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

What to know about the 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A long-standing holiday tradition, in Old Webster, will bring something for everyone this weekend. The 36th annual open house will kick off "the most wonderful time of the year.” It's a time to shop and support small businesses and have fun with all members of the family.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KSDK

Enter to win a carload pass to WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway

ST. LOUIS — OFFICIAL RULES. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the "WonderLight's Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway" Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of World Wide Technology Raceway (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

