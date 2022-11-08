Every recruiting prediction entered in favor of Texas for five-star LB Anthony Hill

Texas is quickly gaining steam on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle.

Over the last 24 hours, Texas received welcomed news that five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. decommitted from Texas A&M. The decision is massive for Steve Sarkisian’s staff, considering the Longhorns were one of the final two schools prior to his commitment to the Aggies.

On top of that, Hill is expected to be in Austin this weekend for the crucial Big 12 matchup between No. 18 Texas and No. 4 TCU. The nation’s No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2023 class has since received numerous recruiting predictions in favor of the Longhorns.

Here’s a look at each prediction entered in favor of Texas to land Hill over the last 24 hours.

Nick Harris, Rivals

Adam Friedman and Jason Suchomel, Rivals

Hudson Standish, Horns247

Mike Roach, Horns247

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports

Cole Patterson, Rivals