Mount Vernon News
City proclaims 'Williams Flowers Day' for century of service
MOUNT VERNON – The city of Mount Vernon proclaimed Oct. 28 as “Williams Flowers Day” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the business. The full-service, family-owned and operated florist got its start by Arthur B. Williams a century ago and has been serving all of Knox County. The business was sold to Lori Amstutz in 2010. Five years later it moved to its current location at 16 South Main Street.
Mount Vernon News
Veterans Day: a great time to remember 'the forgotten war'
Veterans Day is approaching, and it is a great time to spotlight hometown heroes. The Korean War Legacy Foundation website, koreanwarlegacy.org, has an interactive library of nearly 1,500 Korean War veteran profiles across the country. There are several great veterans from Ohio already in the archive. An interview and bio for each veteran are easily available for viewing via the search options.
Mount Vernon News
FFTH sets $250K goal for this year’s campaign
MOUNT VERNON – The annual Food For The Hungry Drive officially kicks off in November as a community-wide effort to raise food and funds for Interchurch Social Services, The Salvation Army and other ministries and organizations throughout the county that support food initiatives. This year, FFTH has established a...
Mount Vernon News
Letter to the editor: No chain restaurants in Mount Vernon
We moved to Apple Valley nearly two years ago. Can someone please give me some information on why there is only one chain restaurant in the entire city and surrounding areas? What's worse is that Ruby Tuesday's, the only chain restaurant that is here, is unclean, and the food is mediocre at best. It should be examined and shut down by the health department.
Mount Vernon News
Report: Ohio’s business tax climate ranks low in nation
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio has one of the worst business tax climates in the country, according to a report released by the Tax Foundation. The State Business Tax Climate Index, developed for taxpayers to gauge how state tax systems compare, ranks corporate, individual, sales, property and unemployment insurance taxes to rank each state overall.
Mount Vernon News
Final Issuance of Permit to Install: Ohio Conference of The Seventh Day
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
Mount Vernon News
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
Mount Vernon News
November Board of Education Meeting
Please be advised that the November Board of Education Meeting of Mount Vernon City Schools has been changed to Monday, November 21st. The meeting will take place at The Energy Fieldhouse at 6:00pm.
Mount Vernon News
Borrow Smart
Borrow Smart. Contact the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs BEFORE you refinance your home or obtain a loan. BEWARE of requests for any large advance payment of fees or insurance. Call the Office of Consumer Affairs toll free at 1-866-278-0003 to learn if the mortgage broker or lender is properly licensed. This notice is a public service announcement of The Mount Vernon News.
Mount Vernon News
Road Closure: Northbound lane of Columbus Road, one South-bound lane of S. Main St. closed
MOUNT VERNON – One northbound lane of Columbus Road between CA&C Driveway to Main Street and one southbound lane of South Main Street from Gay Street to Columbus Road will be closed for Smith Paving to work on concrete island repair. This closure will be Thursday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road will be open for emergency traffic and one lane will be open in all directions.
